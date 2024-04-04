Cocaine trafficker sentenced to 13 years in prison

April 4 (UPI) -- The Justice department on Thursday sentenced a Dominican Republic national to 13 years and one month in prison for his role in an international conspiracy to traffic more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine into the United States, officials announced.
"From 2014 through May 2019, Lazaro Viton Rodriguez, 55, a long-time resident of the Dominican Republic, participated in a drug trafficking network based in the Dominican Republic that transported cocaine from South America, through the Caribbean, to the United States," a release from the Justice Department said.