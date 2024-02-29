California border patrol officers seize thousands of pounds of drugs this week

Border Patrol officers at San Diego ports of entry seized a combined 229 pounds of fentanyl from smuggling attempts between Feb. 19-25. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in California made notable drug busts this week. According to a statement Thursday, CBP officers at San Diego Field Office ports of entry seized a combined 554 pounds of cocaine, 229 pounds of fentanyl and 1,650 pounds of methamphetamine from 42 separate smuggling attempts from Feb. 19-25. Advertisement

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $9.1 million, agents said.

"By bolstering binational cooperation, sharing intelligence and strengthening law enforcement efforts, CBP is stemming the tide of these transnational criminal organizations," Sidney Aki, CBP director of field operations for San Diego, said in the statement.

Suspects in the incidents were turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation and processing.

CBP agents in the El Centro Sector on Wednesday arrested a U.S. citizen for attempting to smuggle nearly 10 pounds of fentanyl into the country. Agents said it had an estimated street value of $130,000.

Agents referred a rideshare taxi driver, carrying four passengers, to a secondary inspection area, where a K-9 team identified a backpack and speaker belonging to one of the passengers.

CBP officials found several wrapped packages in the speaker and backpack, which tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Advertisement

The passenger was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the narcotics.

The seizures were part of Operation Apollo, a joint regional operation consisting of federal, state and municipal agencies in southern California working to prevent fentanyl and other illegal synthetic drugs from entering the country.