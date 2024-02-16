3 arrested as U.S. Customs seizes 384 pounds of cocaine worth estimated $4.3M

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine operations said Friday that 384 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $4.3 million was seized near Mona Island in Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Three people were arrested.
"This successful interdiction near Mona Island is a testament to the dedication of our Air and Marine agents," said Acting AIr and Marine Operations Caribbean director Creighton Skeen in a statement. "Our collective efforts have dealt a significant blow to criminal enterprises seeking to exploit our maritime borders for illicit activities."