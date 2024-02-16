Trending
Feb. 16, 2024 / 4:20 PM

3 arrested as U.S. Customs seizes 384 pounds of cocaine worth estimated $4.3M

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine operations said Friday that 384 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $4.3 million was seized near Mona Island in Puerto Rico Wednesday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine operations said Friday that 384 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $4.3 million was seized near Mona Island in Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Three people were arrested.

"This successful interdiction near Mona Island is a testament to the dedication of our Air and Marine agents," said Acting AIr and Marine Operations Caribbean director Creighton Skeen in a statement. "Our collective efforts have dealt a significant blow to criminal enterprises seeking to exploit our maritime borders for illicit activities."

The interdiction happened during a routine air patrol when officers spotted a vessel near Mona island headed east without lights. While the aircraft kept the vessel under surveillance, a Marine unit was able to reach it.

People on the boat started dumping packages overboard, officials said. Two Dominican Republic and one Venezuelan national were arrested.

The DEA's Caribbean Division Special Agent in Charge Denise Foster said in statement, "We will continue to work with our counterparts and allocate all our law enforcement resources to make a greater impact in vulnerable areas where criminal organizations dedicated to drug trafficking are causing greater damage. These individuals pose the greatest threat to the safety and health of our citizens."

Three bales tossed overboard were recovered by the Marine unit.

The three people arrested now are in DEA and Homeland Security Investigations custody.

