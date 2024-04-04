Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 4, 2024 / 8:01 PM

Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas

By Mark Moran

April 4 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard is searching between Cuba and the Bahamas after an allegedly drunken 20-year-old jumped from one of the upper decks of a cruise ship, officials said.

The unidentified man jumped from the 18-story Liberty of the Seas cruise ship, part of the Royal Caribbean fleet, and the 35th largest in the world, the Coast Guard said.

Advertisement

Witnesses said the man's father and brother watched as he jumped, seemingly on a spur of the moment, over the side and into the sea about 57 miles off the coast of the Bahamas Grand Inagua, according to the Coast Guard.

"I had hung out with him and his brother in the hot tub until 3:30," passenger Bryan Sims tells The New York Post. " It was standing room only. He sat right beside me the whole time."

Related

"He was pretty drunk," Sims continued. "As we were walking from the hot tub back to the elevators, his dad and brother were walking towards us. His dad was fussing at him for being drunk, I guess.

Advertisement

"When we got to them, he said to his dad, 'I'll fix this right now.' And he jumped out the window in front of us all."

"There was a lot of yelling, and the crew was alerted immediately," another passenger, Deborah Morrison, said. "His family was horrified. Just beside themselves. I can't even begin to imagine what they're going through."

"It was insane," says Sims. "It was just surreal."

The 4-day, round-trip Eastern Caribbean Cruise set sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Monday and is set to return on Friday, according to CruiseMapper. The Coast Guard is conducting the search from the water and the air.

Latest Headlines

Judge orders DHS to house migrant children while they await processing
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Judge orders DHS to house migrant children while they await processing
April 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials to remove migrant children from open-air detention facilities in southern California and house them in safe conditions while they await processing.
'Tragic day' as New Hampshire house explosion kills woman, injures child
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
'Tragic day' as New Hampshire house explosion kills woman, injures child
April 4 (UPI) -- A woman is dead and a child injured following a house explosion in New Hampshire Thursday, officials said. 
1 dead, 2 injured after piece of crane falls on bridge in Florida
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
1 dead, 2 injured after piece of crane falls on bridge in Florida
April 4 (UPI) -- A construction worker is dead and two people were hospitalized after a piece of a crane fell onto the Southeast Third Avenue bridge over the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale Thursday, according to firefighters.
Colorado State University predicts 23 named storms for Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Colorado State University predicts 23 named storms for Atlantic hurricane season
April 4 (UPI) -- Colorado State University on Thursday predicted high levels of Atlantic hurricane activity in an initial 2024 forecast.
Wisconsin now will teach Asian American, Hmong studies in K-12 public schools
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wisconsin now will teach Asian American, Hmong studies in K-12 public schools
April 4 (UPI) -- Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill requiring Wisconsin's K-12 public schools to teach Asian American and Hmong history.
Chiefs' Rashee Rice admits involvement in high-speed Lamborghini crash in Dallas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chiefs' Rashee Rice admits involvement in high-speed Lamborghini crash in Dallas
April 4 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has apologized and admitted fault for his involvement in a high-speed, six-vehicle crash in Dallas over the weekend, his lawyer said Thursday.
Political group No Labels drops search for third-party presidential candidate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Political group No Labels drops search for third-party presidential candidate
April 4 (UPI) -- The advocacy group No Labels announced Thursday that it is stopping efforts to find a third-party candidate for the 2024 presidential election, according to CEO Nancy Jacobson.
Report: Hot air balloon pilot had ketamine in his system during Arizona crash that killed 4
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Hot air balloon pilot had ketamine in his system during Arizona crash that killed 4
April 4 (UPI) -- The pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed in the Arizona desert and killed four people in January had elevated levels of ketamine in his system, an autopsy found.
'Sophisticated group' lifts $30M from L.A. storage facility over Easter Sunday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Sophisticated group' lifts $30M from L.A. storage facility over Easter Sunday
April 4 (UPI) -- The FBI and Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the biggest cash heist in the city's history after burglars made off with as much as $30 million on Easter Sunday.
Judge denies Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss classified documents case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge denies Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss classified documents case
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon denied Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss the classified documents case against him on Thursday, saying the Presidential Records Act does not apply pretrial.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
Prosecutors recommend 10-15 year sentences for Jennifer, James Crumbley
Prosecutors recommend 10-15 year sentences for Jennifer, James Crumbley
At least 10 dead, over 1,000 hurt in Taiwan earthquake as survivor search continues
At least 10 dead, over 1,000 hurt in Taiwan earthquake as survivor search continues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement