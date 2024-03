A damaged container ship rests next to a bridge pillar in the Patapsco River after crashing into and destroying the Francis Scott Key Bridge at the entrance to Baltimore harbor on March 26, 2024. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The destruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has had an immediate impact on the area's port, leading shipments and cruise lines to make last minute changes in itinerary. On Tuesday, a day after a cargo ship crashed into the bridge, causing it to plunge into the Patapsco River, Maryland Port Administration announced vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore would be closed until further notice. The port itself is still operating. Advertisement

As a result, Carnival Cruise Line announced it would temporarily move Carnival Legend's Baltimore operations to Norfolk, Virginia. The cruise ship, which is currently out to sea, was set to return to Baltimore on Sunday.

In a statement, Carnival said guests will be provided free bus service to Baltimore. It noted

Carnival Legend's next seven-day itinerary on March 31 will operate out of Norfolk.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line said the company was waiting on further instructions pending on federal and state plans to reopen the area.

"Once those plans are finalized, we will update our future cruise guests on when we will return home to Baltimore, but in the meantime, we appreciate the quick response and support from officials in Norfolk," she said in a statement.

Baltimore is the 29th largest cruise port in the U.S. and, according to Cruise Mapper, there are a dozen of different ships set to dock there in 2024.