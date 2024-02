A Norwegian cruise ship is docking in Mauritius, a small island off the coast of Africa, after an illness isolation order was lifted on Monday. File Photo by Ingo Wagner/EPA

Mauritian authorities had initially blocked the ship "to avoid any health risks."

The director of Mauritius Ministry of Health, Dr. Bhooshun Ori told the BBC the passengers affected had gastroenteritis, not cholera and have now "fully recovered"."

"The health and safety of passengers as well as that of the country as a whole are of the utmost importance to the authorities," the Mauritius Ports Authority told the BBC.

The voyage, which included 2,184 passengers and 1,026 crew on board, included 12-day itinerary from Cape Town, South Africa, to Port Louis that started on Feb. 13.

The ship arrived in Mauritius on Saturday evening after arriving a day early because it skipped a planned stop in Réunion Island.