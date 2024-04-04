Biden marks King assassination anniversary

April 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked the 56th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. Thursday.
"Dr. King is one of my political heroes, Biden said in a White House statement. "I was just out of law school when my hometown of Wilmington, Delaware was among the many cities engulfed in turmoil in the wake of his assassination. His unfinished mission inspired me to leave a prestigious law firm to become a public defender and begin a career in public service."