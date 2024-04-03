Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 3, 2024 / 12:54 PM

Amazon to end cashierless checkout at some stores

By Clyde Hughes
The Amazon brand logo is on display at the NASDAQ market site in Times Square in New York City on February 21, 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Amazon brand logo is on display at the NASDAQ market site in Times Square in New York City on February 21, 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Amazon is walking out on its Just Walk Out cashierless checkout system, opting to use a new shopping cart checkout technology more heavily at its grocery store locations.

The company said Tuesday that it will not implement the technology, that charges customers for items after they have left the store in existing Amazon Fresh locations or new locations it plans to open later this year.

Advertisement

The company will instead opt for Amazon Dash Carts, which register items that are placed in carts as they shop using computer vision and sensors.

Dash Carts are already in use at 13 of Amazon's 40 Amazon Fresh locations and the remaining stores will transition from Just Walk Out to Dash Cart, Amazon said.

Related

"We've invested a lot of time redesigning a number of our Amazon Fresh stores over the last year, offering a better overall shopping experience with more value, convenience and selection -- and so far we've seen positive results, with higher customer shopping satisfaction scores and increased purchasing," Amazon spokesperson Carly Golden said.

Golden added the decision to move on form Just Walk Out was also driven by customer feedback.

Advertisement

"We've also heard from customers that while they enjoyed the benefit of skipping the checkout line with Just Walk Out, they also wanted the ability to easily find nearby products and deals, view their receipt as they shop, and know how much money they saved while shopping throughout the store," Golden said.

Amazon said Just Walk Out will still hang out at the more than 130 third-party retailers, such as airports, college stores and cafes that partner with Amazon and use the technology.

Latest Headlines

Jack Smith: Order in Donald Trump documents case based on 'flawed' premise
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jack Smith: Order in Donald Trump documents case based on 'flawed' premise
April 3 (UPI) -- Special prosecutor Jack Smith says the judge in the classified documents case against Donald Trump has issued an order that would distort the trial.
ADP: Private payrolls added 184,000 jobs in March, pay up 5.1%, inflation down
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
ADP: Private payrolls added 184,000 jobs in March, pay up 5.1%, inflation down
April 3 (UPI) -- Private payroll company ADP Wednesday reported that 184,000 U.S. private sector jobs were created in March, based on payroll data reported to ADP. Worker pay rose 5.1% year-over-year as inflation declined.
Disney shareholders will settle proxy fight at Wednesday annual meeting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Disney shareholders will settle proxy fight at Wednesday annual meeting
April 3 (UPI) -- A proxy battle over who will be on Disney's board will play out Wednesday afternoon at the company's annual meeting. Trian Partners' Nelson Peltz and former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo want to replace two board members.
Trump Media sues co-founders over shares, leadership
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump Media sues co-founders over shares, leadership
April 3 (UPI) -- Trump Media & Technology Group has filed a lawsuit against two of its co-founders to give up their company and leadership.
Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent surgery to remove blood clot
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent surgery to remove blood clot
April 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., underwent unexpected surgery Tuesday morning for a blood clot in her leg after doctors diagnosed her suffering from May-Thurner Syndrome the day before.
Tropicana Las Vegas closes after seven decades to clear way for baseball stadium
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Tropicana Las Vegas closes after seven decades to clear way for baseball stadium
April 2 (UPI) -- The Tropicana Las Vegas closed for good Tuesday, as hotel guests checked out for the last time just days before its 67th anniversary. The iconic resort will be torn down this year to make way for a new baseball stadium.
Texas poultry facility ordered to cull more than 1 million hens amid new bird flu cases
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Texas poultry facility ordered to cull more than 1 million hens amid new bird flu cases
April 2 (UPI) -- Production at a Texas poultry facility stopped Tuesday amid new cases of the bird flu, the state's agriculture commissioner confirmed.
House Republicans introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport after Donald Trump
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
House Republicans introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport after Donald Trump
April 2 (UPI) -- House Republicans introduced legislation Tuesday to rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia after former President Donald Trump, despite strong objections from Democrats.
Florida man who threatened to kill Chief Justice John Roberts to spend over year in jail
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Florida man who threatened to kill Chief Justice John Roberts to spend over year in jail
April 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man who threatened to kill a U.S. Supreme Court judge was sentenced on Tuesday to more than a year in jail.
Detroit's longtime marijuana, counterculture activist John Sinclair dies at 82
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Detroit's longtime marijuana, counterculture activist John Sinclair dies at 82
April 2 (UPI) -- John Sinclair, a poet, champion of legal marijuana and counterculture activist of 1960s and '70s Detroit, has died at the age of 82.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
House Republicans introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport after Donald Trump
House Republicans introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport after Donald Trump
Transportation Dept. sets new rule on freight train crew size
Transportation Dept. sets new rule on freight train crew size
If you miss this year's complete eclipse, next one to appear in U.S. in 2044
If you miss this year's complete eclipse, next one to appear in U.S. in 2044
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement