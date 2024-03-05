Jeff Bezos dethrones Elon Musk to become world's richest person

March 4 (UPI) -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dethroned Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk as the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after Tesla stock tumbled more than 7% on Monday.
Bezos landed the top spot with a net worth of $200 billion, according to Monday's index, while Musk -- who also founded SpaceX and owns the social media platform X -- came in second with $198 billion. French billionaire Bernard Arnault, who runs a luxury brands conglomerate of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Celine, came in third with $197 billion.