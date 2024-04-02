Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 2, 2024 / 12:23 PM

Transportation Dept. sets new rule on freight train crew size

By Clyde Hughes
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg participates in a news conference at the White House on March 27. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg participates in a news conference at the White House on March 27. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- The Transportation Department announced a new rule on Tuesday dictating the crew size on freight trains in light of the February 2023 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The Federal Railroad Administration issued the final rule that established the minimum safety requirements for the crew size. The crew size was one of the issues during the investigation of the toxic derailment.

Advertisement

"Common sense tells us that large freight trains, some of which can be over three miles long, should have at least two crew members on board -- and now there's a federal regulation in place to ensure trains are safely staffed," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

"This rule requiring safe train crew sizes is long overdue, and we are proud to deliver this change that will make workers, passengers, and communities safer."

Related

The Transportation Department said the second crew member should be performing important safety tasks that could be lost in a train with a single crew member, including calling the FRA if there is a problem.

"The final rule closes this loophole by establishing minimum standards and a federal oversight process to empower communities and railroad workers to make their voices heard by allowing for public input during FRA's decision-making process on whether to grant special approval for one-person trains crew operations," the Transportation Department said.

Advertisement

The rule comes a year after Buttigieg blamed the railroad industry for putting up "vigorous resistance" to any safety changes that would lead to costly upgrades. He accused the industry at the time of putting "profit and expediency" over safety.

"Today's final rule acknowledges the important role both crew members play in the safe operations of trains, and it comes at a time when the latest annual data reflects some troubling trends that demonstrate the need to improve safety," said FRA Administrator Amit Bose.

Latest Headlines

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signs law recriminalizing drug possession
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signs law recriminalizing drug possession
April 2 (UPI) -- Amid soaring deaths attributed to fentanyl, Oregon has reintroduced criminal penalties for drug possession.
Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.09 billion
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.09 billion
April 2 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot climbed to above $1 billion for Wednesday night's drawing after no winner was selected on Monday.
Federal judge declines to drop tax charges against Hunter Biden
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge declines to drop tax charges against Hunter Biden
April 2 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge refused to dismiss a series of federal tax charges against Hunter Biden.
Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case
April 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond Monday night, to keep the state of New York from seizing his assets, as he appeals the civil fraud case against him.
U.S. traffic deaths drop in 2023, despite drivers logging more miles
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. traffic deaths drop in 2023, despite drivers logging more miles
April 1 (UPI) -- The number of people killed in traffic accidents last year in the United States dropped by more than 1,500, according to new data released Monday by the NHTSA, despite drivers logging more miles.
Lou Conter, last living survivor aboard USS Arizona during Pearl Harbor attack, dies at 102
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Lou Conter, last living survivor aboard USS Arizona during Pearl Harbor attack, dies at 102
April 1 (UPI) -- Lou Conter, the last living survivor aboard the USS Arizona during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that pulled the United States into World War II, has died at the age of 102.
Driver arrested after crashing SUV into barrier outside FBI's Atlanta office
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Driver arrested after crashing SUV into barrier outside FBI's Atlanta office
April 1 (UPI) -- A man who rammed an SUV into the employee gate of an FBI office in suburban Atlanta on Monday has been arrested and is potentially facing both federal and state charges, authorities said.
OpenAI makes ChatGPT available to users without need to create account
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
OpenAI makes ChatGPT available to users without need to create account
April 1 (UPI) -- Chatbot creator OpenAI announced Monday it is making its flagship ChatGPT product instantly available to anyone without the necessity of creating an account.
RFK Jr. qualifies for North Carolina's general election ballot
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
RFK Jr. qualifies for North Carolina's general election ballot
April 1 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has qualified for North Carolina's general election ballot after collecting nearly double the number of signatures needed for an independent candidate, his campaign announced Monday.
Florida high court approves November ballot questions on abortion, adult-use marijuana
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Florida high court approves November ballot questions on abortion, adult-use marijuana
April 1 (UPI) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Monday ruled to uphold a 15-week abortion ban and said yes to allow separate questions on abortion and recreational marijuana to appear on November's election ballot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shares of Trump Media plunge after release of weak Truth Social sales figures
Shares of Trump Media plunge after release of weak Truth Social sales figures
12-year-old student killed, two injured in Finland school shooting
12-year-old student killed, two injured in Finland school shooting
Driver arrested after crashing SUV into barrier outside FBI's Atlanta office
Driver arrested after crashing SUV into barrier outside FBI's Atlanta office
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
World Central Kitchen halts Gaza work after airstrike on aid convoy kills 7
World Central Kitchen halts Gaza work after airstrike on aid convoy kills 7
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement