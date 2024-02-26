Trending
Feb. 26, 2024 / 10:53 PM

U.N.'s top court concludes final day of hearings on Israel's occupation

By Darryl Coote
The 15 judges of the International Court of Justice ended a week of hearings on Monday concerning Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and will now deliberate on an opinion advisory. Photo courtesy of International Court of Justice/Website
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The United Nations' top court on Monday concluded its week of public hearings involving an unprecedented number of countries speaking on the legality of Israel's near six-decade occupation of Palestinian territories.

The high-profile case comes as Israel wages a divisive war against Iran-backed Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, which hastened the court to bring the case before the bench.

The 15 judges have been tasked to produce a non-binding advisory on the consequences of Israel's occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territories of Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem that has been ongoing since 1967, as well as the legal consequences of it for all countries and the United Nations.

The court in The Hague heard presentations from a record 52 countries and the three international organizations of the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the African Union, and Judge Nawab Salam, the court's president, said Monday after the final speakers had spoken that deliberations will now begin with their advisory opinion to be made public at a later date.

Israel did not participate, rejecting the proceedings as an effort to infringe upon its right to self-defense. In a written statement presented to the court, it described the questions put before the judges as "a clear distortion of history and the present reality of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Though Palestine was the first to speak, arguing for more than three hours on Feb. 19, the opening day of the hearings, many of the dozens of countries that followed agreed with its stance that for more than a century the Palestinian people have been denied their inalienable right to self-determination by the policies and occupation of its territories by Israel.

On that first day of hearings, Raid Malik, the foreign minister for the State of Palestine, described Israel's ongoing war in Gaza as genocide that was the result of decades of impunity and inaction, which there is a "moral, political and legal imperative" to end.

"Successive Israeli governments have given the Palestinian people only three options: displacement, subjugation or death; these are the choices -- ethnic cleansing, apartheid or genocide," he said.

"But our people are here to stay, they have a right to live in freedom and dignity in their ancestral land. They will not forsake their rights."

The proceedings were initiated by a late 2022 resolution passed by the U.N. General Assembly that ordered the International Court of Justice to examine the Middle Eastern country's illegal occupation after a U.N. Human Rights Council-commissioned report produced that October found "reasonable grounds" to conclude that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory was illegal under international law "due to its permanence and the Israeli government's de facto annexation policies."

The war in Gaza, which began Oct. 7, has resulted in a growing Palestinian death toll that has reached 29,782 as of Monday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Latest Headlines

Heavy fighting reported in southern Gaza's Khan Younis as IDF intensifies assault
World News // 5 hours ago
Heavy fighting reported in southern Gaza's Khan Younis as IDF intensifies assault
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Israeli military says it is intensifying its battle against Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip around the key city of Khan Younis as it seeks to seize weapons and uncover hidden infrastructure. 
As AI use rises ahead of EU elections, Meta boosts efforts to halt disinformation
World News // 9 hours ago
As AI use rises ahead of EU elections, Meta boosts efforts to halt disinformation
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent Meta said on Monday that it has been working with numerous countries in Europe to root out disinformation in their upcoming parliamentary elections this year, particularly with the rise of artificial in
Denmark ending Nord Stream explosion investigation
World News // 10 hours ago
Denmark ending Nord Stream explosion investigation
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Denmark is closing its investigation into the explosions that damaged the two Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in 2022, officials confirmed Monday.
Navalny associate claims he was set to be released in prisoner swap before death
World News // 10 hours ago
Navalny associate claims he was set to be released in prisoner swap before death
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- One of Alexei Navalny's associates said on Monday that the late Russian opposition leader was being prepped as part of a possible prisoner exchange for a convicted Russian assassin in Germany when he died.
Norwegian Cruise Line ship docks in Mauritius after illness scare
World News // 10 hours ago
Norwegian Cruise Line ship docks in Mauritius after illness scare
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Norwegian cruise ship has docked in Mauritius, a small island off the coast of Africa, after an illness isolation order was lifted Monday.
Hungary's parliament votes to approve Sweden's entry into NATO
World News // 12 hours ago
Hungary's parliament votes to approve Sweden's entry into NATO
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Hungary is set to become the final NATO country to approve Sweden's entry into the military alliance after more than a year of delays.
Human Rights Watch says Israel has failed to carry out ICJ order in genocide case
World News // 15 hours ago
Human Rights Watch says Israel has failed to carry out ICJ order in genocide case
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Human Rights Watch accused Israel on Monday of failing to comply with the International Court of Justice order connected with the genocide case brought against it by South Africa.
Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
World News // 18 hours ago
Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh of the Palestinian Authority and his government have submitted their resignations, he said Monday.
Belarusians vote in election condemned by opposition leader, U.S.
World News // 23 hours ago
Belarusians vote in election condemned by opposition leader, U.S.
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Belarusians voted in parliamentary and local elections Sunday that the United States and prominent exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya condemned as a "sham."
2 Americans killed on yacht near Grenada are identified
World News // 3 days ago
2 Americans killed on yacht near Grenada are identified
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Officials have identified two Americans who were killed aboard their sailboat by three inmates who escaped from Grenada prison as Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry who were sailing their yacht to Antigua.
