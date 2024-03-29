Trending
March 29, 2024 / 11:43 AM

FDA recalls carrot juice from Barsotti, Trader Joe's

By Dana Forsythe
Carrot juice from Barsotti and Trader Joe's is being recalled. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Carrot juice from Barsotti and Trader Joe's is being recalled. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Barsotti carrot juice and Trader Joe's carrot juice are being recalled.

It has been determined that the product is under processed. The recall was first announced on Feb. 22.

The recall covers 11,499 cases of product.

The products include Barsotti Organic Carrot Juice 16 oz. and 64 oz. plastic bottles and Trader Joe's 100% Juice Organic Carrot Juice 16 oz. and 32 oz. plastic bottles. The code information is: Organic Carrot Juice Lot Codes/Best By dates LC-24-025 2/22/2024, LC-24-030 2/27/2024, LC-24-032 2/29/2024, LC-24-037 03/05/2024, LC-24-039 03/07/2024, LC-24-044 03/12/2024, LC-24-046 03/14/2024, LC-24-051 03/19/2024.

FDA officials issued a recall for products distributed in California, Connecticut, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Illinois, Florida, Virginia and Arizona.

The FDA said consumers should trash or return products to place of purchase, and not consume the juice even if it does not look or smell spoiled. The recall is ongoing.

