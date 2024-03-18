Trending
U.S. News
March 18, 2024 / 8:37 PM

Possibility of salmonella contamination triggers Trader Joe's cashews recall

By Mike Heuer

March 18 (UPI) -- Wenders LLC on Monday recalled four lots of Trader Joe's Nuts due to potential salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recalled nuts are the 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews bearing the SKU number 37884 on their packaging, according to Wenders. The recalled lots are T12139, T12140, T12141 and T12142.

The cashews were sold by Trader Joe's locations in 16 mostly western states and were grown in India and Vietnam, according to the FDA.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported, but routine testing done by the FDA indicated one of the recalled lots tested positive for salmonella. Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious infections that sometimes are fatal for young children, the elderly, frail individuals or those with weakened immunity systems, according to the FDA.

The federal agency says healthy people infected with salmonella commonly experience abdominal pain, fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Salmonella also could get into the bloodstream and trigger more serious conditions, such as aneurysms, endocarditis and arthritis, on rare occasions.

Anyone who bought one of the recalled packages can return it to the location that sold it to obtain a full refund.

