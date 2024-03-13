Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews recalled over mislabeled containers

Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews are being recalled over mislabeled containers. The product may contain coconut or milk, not listed as ingredients, which could pose life-threatening allergic reactions for certain consumers. Photo courtesy of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.

March 13 (UPI) -- Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews are being recalled over mislabeled containers. The product may contain coconut or milk, not listed as ingredients, which could pose life-threatening allergic reactions for certain consumers. John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. announced the voluntary recall Wednesday after a customer reported that they had found coconut cashews inside of a container labeled as honey roasted cashews. Advertisement

The company conducted an investigation and found a limited number of honey roasted cashew labels had been incorrectly applied to cans of coconut cashews during manufacturing.

At this point, there have been no adverse reactions reported.

The cashews are sold at select Walmart stores in 30 states. Those states are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia.

Anyone who has the 8.25-ounce plastic blue-labeled cans of Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews with the "best if used by" date of July 8, 2025 GH2 -- and UPC of 078742133348 -- is being told to throw out the cashews or return the product to a Walmart store for a full refund.

Consumers can also contact John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. at 1-800-874-8734, or via email at [email protected].