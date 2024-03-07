Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 7, 2024 / 12:24 AM

Private lab finds cancer-causing chemical in certain acne products

By Sheri Walsh
A new report finds certain acne treatments, including Proactive and Clearasil, contain “unacceptably high levels” of the cancer-causing chemical benzene. Independent laboratory Valisure found benzene formed in acne products containing benzoyl peroxide. Photo courtesy of Valisure
A new report finds certain acne treatments, including Proactive and Clearasil, contain “unacceptably high levels” of the cancer-causing chemical benzene. Independent laboratory Valisure found benzene formed in acne products containing benzoyl peroxide. Photo courtesy of Valisure

March 7 (UPI) -- A new report finds certain acne treatments, including Proactive and Clearasil, contain "unacceptably high levels" of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

Independent laboratory Valisure found high levels of benzene formed in acne products containing benzoyl peroxide, according to a report released Wednesday. Benzene is a known human carcinogen that is linked to leukemia and other blood disorders. It is commonly used as a solvent with trace amounts found in cigarette smoke, gasoline, glues, adhesives, cleaning products and paint strippers.

Advertisement

Valisure tested dozens of prescription and over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide products and found that they were "fundamentally unstable and can generate unacceptably high levels of benzene when handled or stored at higher temperatures."

Valisure said in a statement that "Benzene can be produced in the product itself and potentially escape into the surrounding air."

Related

According to Valisure's findings on benzoyl peroxide acne treatments, benzene formed more than 800 times the "conditionally restricted" concentration limit, set by the Food and Drug Administration.

On Tuesday, the lab sent a citizen petition to the FDA to recall the affected acne treatments, following analysis of 175 products. Of the 99 that contained benzoyl peroxide, benzene was detected in 94.

Advertisement

"The agency acts on information provided from a variety of sources, such as that provided by Valisure, but such data must be verified as accurate and reproducible before it can be utilized to make regulatory decisions such as recommending product sale suspensions and recalls," the FDA said in a response Wednesday.

The FDA has already recalled certain hand sanitizers and aerosol drug products due to benzene contamination, which Valisure called "substantially different."

"This discovery of benzoyl peroxide's fundamental instability and formation of benzene is substantially different than Valisure's previous findings of benzene in sunscreens, hand sanitizers and other consumer products," David Light, Valisure's co-founder and president, said in a statement Wednesday.

"The benzene we found in sunscreens and other consumer products were impurities that came from contaminated ingredients. However, the benzene in benzoyl peroxide products is coming from the benzoyl peroxide itself," Light warned.

"This means the problem broadly affects benzoyl peroxide products, both prescription and over-the-counter, and necessitates urgent action."

Latest Headlines

FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
Health News // 5 hours ago
FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
March 6 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is urging consumers to toss-out six ground cinnamon products, sold in the United States, after the agency found they are contaminated with lead.
Pregnant women protected from HIV by drug-emitting vaginal ring
Health News // 9 hours ago
Pregnant women protected from HIV by drug-emitting vaginal ring
A vaginal ring that emits the antiviral dapivirine has passed safety trials and could shield vulnerable women against HIV infection during pregnancy, a new trial shows.
Weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic could complicate surgery
Health News // 10 hours ago
Weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic could complicate surgery
Weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic can increase a person's risk of throwing up during surgery while under anesthesia, a new study reports.
Eating refined carbs could reduce perceived facial attractiveness, study says
Health News // 10 hours ago
Eating refined carbs could reduce perceived facial attractiveness, study says
NEW YORK, March 6 (UPI) -- Immediate and chronic consumption of refined carbohydrates may impact how attractive a man or woman's face appears to a heterosexual person of the opposite gender, new research from France suggests.
Study: Some women avoid mental health impact of menopause
Health News // 11 hours ago
Study: Some women avoid mental health impact of menopause
A new study says some women are at more risk than others for menopause-linked mental health issues, and many escape them altogether.
Minority communities increasingly impacted by dirty air, study says
Health News // 13 hours ago
Minority communities increasingly impacted by dirty air, study says
Air pollution harms the health of everyone exposed to it, but a new study says communities of color are disproportionately harmed by dirty air.
10,000 steps a day can lower risk of heart disease for almost everyone
Health News // 14 hours ago
10,000 steps a day can lower risk of heart disease for almost everyone
The more steps a person can fit into their day, the lower their risk of early death and heart disease, regardless of how much a couch potato they are otherwise, a new study shows.
Free COVID-19 test orders to end Friday
Health News // 14 hours ago
Free COVID-19 test orders to end Friday
Americans will not be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests after Friday, U.S. health officials announced.
Concussions can cause iron to collect in brain
Health News // 15 hours ago
Concussions can cause iron to collect in brain
Folks who have suffered a concussion and then develop headaches show iron accumulation in their brains, new research discovers.
FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that the federal agency had approved an over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor for those who do not use insulin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
Free COVID-19 test orders to end Friday
Free COVID-19 test orders to end Friday
High number of people on HIV-preventing PrEP drugs stop using them, research shows
High number of people on HIV-preventing PrEP drugs stop using them, research shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement