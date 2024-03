Pixabay Wisconsin-based cheese company Sargento Foods said on Thursday its products were safe and not included in a February recall that implicated one of their former partners, Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc. File Photo by lee_2

March 8 (UPI) -- Wisconsin-based cheese company Sargento Foods said its products were safe and not included in a February recall that implicated one of their former partners, Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc. In a statement Thursday, Sargento said it investigated its products in early February and determined that the recall impacted a limited amount of its food service and ingredients products, but did not impact Sargento-branded products. Advertisement

At the time, Sargento said, it made the decision to voluntarily recall the products that were supplied by Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc. and products that were packaged on the same lines.

The company also terminated its relationship with Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc. and immediately notified its affected customers.

Two people died and 23 were hospitalized following a years-long outbreak of listeria illness in February. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the outbreak was a part of an ongoing issue that dates back a decade.

Rizo-López Foods sells queso fresco, cotija cheese, yogurts and other dairy products under several different brand names, including Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros and Rio Grande.