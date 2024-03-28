Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2024 / 2:39 PM

Maryland asks for $60M in federal relief for bridge collapse; experts predict $4B loss

By Ehren Wynder
The governor of Maryland said on Thursday that the state's requested $60 million in emergency federal relief funds are "needed for the state to proceed as quickly and safely as possible with debris removal, demolition, traffic operations and other emergency needs." Photo by David Adams/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/UPI
1 of 3 | The governor of Maryland said on Thursday that the state's requested $60 million in emergency federal relief funds are "needed for the state to proceed as quickly and safely as possible with debris removal, demolition, traffic operations and other emergency needs." Photo by David Adams/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The state of Maryland on Thursday requested $60 million in emergency federal relief funds after a container ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge and caused it to collapse Tuesday.

Gov. Wes Moore's office said the funds are "needed for the state to proceed as quickly and safely as possible with debris removal, demolition, traffic operations and other emergency needs."

Advertisement

The request is not related to reconstruction of the bridge, Moore's office said. President Joe Biden said earlier this week, however, that the federal government would pay for reconstruction.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said reconstruction would be a lengthy and expensive process.

Related

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, chair of insurance giant Lloyd's of London, meanwhile has estimated the collapse of the bridge and its ripple effects could result in the largest marine insurance payout on record.

"[It's] very early days to call a number. I don't at this point anticipate that it's outside our realistic disaster scenario planning," he said. "It feels like a a very substantial loss, potentially the largest-ever marine insured loss, but not outside parameters that we plan for."

Advertisement

Morningstar DBRS analysts said total insured losses could be between $2 billion and $4 billion, depending on how long the port is blocked.

Moore also said Thursday that the state will conduct a "full evaluation" of all fracture-critical bridges and called on local leaders to help in the effort.

"And that work is happening as we speak," Moore said. "The best minds in the world are coming together to collect the information that we need to move forward with speed and safety."

At least eight construction workers were on the bridge when it collapsed Tuesday. Two men were rescued that day and another two were found dead on Wednesday. Rescuers have not found the remaining four but presume them to be dead.

The wife of Julio Cervantes, one of the rescued men, told NBC News Thursday that the workers were all on break in their cars when the boat hit.

"My husband doesn't know how to swim. It is a miracle he survived," she said.

The Dali container ship struck a support pillar on the bridge after losing power early Tuesday morning. The ship reported losing power as it left the port of Baltimore and alerted the Maryland Department of Transportation that it might hit the bridge as a result.

Advertisement

Baltimore is the 11th biggest port in the United States and the second busiest for the import and export of cars and light trucks.

Latest Headlines

TSA announces expansion of PreCheck program to eight new airlines
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
TSA announces expansion of PreCheck program to eight new airlines
March 28 (UPI) -- The Transportation Security Administration announced the expansion of its PreCheck program on Thursday, adding eight new airlines.
CPSC issues warning over Elide fire extinguishing balls
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
CPSC issues warning over Elide fire extinguishing balls
March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission warned consumers Thursday to immediately stop using Elide brand fire extinguishing balls for lack of effectiveness, which could lead to serious injury or death.
N.J. Rep. Mikie Sherrill files bill that would bar Trump, Menendez from classified info
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
N.J. Rep. Mikie Sherrill files bill that would bar Trump, Menendez from classified info
March 28 (UPI) -- Rep. Mikie Sherrill,D-N.J., on Thursday announced a bill that would bar figures such as former President Donald Trump and New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez from accessing classified documents, after the two have been battlin
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud
March 28 (UPI) -- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday after he was found guilty on fraud charges related to the downfall of the failed cryptocurrency exchange.
U.S. Coast Guard looking for Marine off coast of Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Coast Guard looking for Marine off coast of Puerto Rico
March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a U.S. Marine who went missing off of a Puerto Rico beach during dangerous rip currents Wednesday.
Donald Trump fights Georgia elections case on First Amendment grounds
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump fights Georgia elections case on First Amendment grounds
March 28 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's defense attorney in the Georgia election interference case said during a hearing Thursday he cannot be tried for making false statements.
Google announces new AI travel tools
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Google announces new AI travel tools
March 28 (UPI) -- Google unveiled a new batch of AI travel tools for users on Thursday.
U.S. economy grew more than first reported in 2023 fourth quarter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. economy grew more than first reported in 2023 fourth quarter
March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy grew even more in the fourth quarter of 2023 than previously reported. U.S. Gross Domestic Product was revised up to an annual rate of 3.4%, according to a Bureau of Economic Analysis report.
White House selects 'EGGucation' as Easter Egg Roll theme for third straight year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House selects 'EGGucation' as Easter Egg Roll theme for third straight year
March 28 (UPI) -- The White House returned to the "EGGucation" theme again for the 2024 Easter Egg Roll on Monday, promising to turn the South Lawn and Ellipse into a school community for its young visitors.
Home Depot to buy SRS Distribution in $18.25 billion deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Home Depot to buy SRS Distribution in $18.25 billion deal
March 28 (UPI) -- The Home Depot Thursday announced an agreement to buy SRS Distribution in a deal valued at $18.25 billion. Pending regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to close by the end of the 2024.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
Judge rules ex-Trump lawyer, election subversion defendant John Eastman be disbarred
Judge rules ex-Trump lawyer, election subversion defendant John Eastman be disbarred
States moving to require schools to show inaccurate fetus video
States moving to require schools to show inaccurate fetus video
Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million
Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement