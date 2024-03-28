1 of 3 | Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. (pictured 2022), has introduced the Guarding the United States Against Reckless Disclosures Act, which would prohibit people charged or convicted of covered criminal charges from having access to security-related info. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., on Thursday announced a bill that would bar people such as former President Donald Trump and New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez from accessing classified documents if they are deemed to be possible security risks. Trump and Menendez have been battling multiple criminal charges in court concerning security-related matters. Advertisement

The Guarding the United States Against Reckless Disclosures Act, would prohibit people charged or convicted of covered criminal charges, such as unlawful retention or disclosure of classified information, from having access to such information, even if the information received is part of their official duties.

Sherrill, a former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and member of the Armed Services Committee, said in a statement that she has "zero tolerance for any betrayal of the public trust, especially when it comes to classified information and our national security."

"Nobody is entitled or legally obligated to classified briefings -- certainly not Trump, even if he is the Republican nominee for president," her statement read. "This legislation is urgent and should be considered by both parties as a necessary step to protect intelligence and ensure sensitive information doesn't get into the wrong hands."

The bill, if enacted, would apply to "covered persons" such as the president and vice president, members of Congress, candidates for federal office, federal employees and members of the armed forces.

Other criminal offenses covered under the bill include obstruction of an official proceeding, acting as a foreign agent or compromising the national security of the United States.

Going into the 2024 presidential election, Trump faces a looming federal court date over his alleged mishandling of classified information after an FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida uncovered boxes of classified documents he had retained from his time in office.

He has pleaded not guilty to 37 felony charges, including more than 30 violations of the Espionage Act.

Menendez, meanwhile, has announced he will not seek re-election as a Democrat amid charges that he abused his position to benefit the governments of Egypt and Qatar, as well as some New Jersey businessmen, in exchange for lavish bribes such as gold bars, cash and luxury cars.

His fellow Democrats have called for him to step down from the Senate in light of the allegations. He said he has not ruled out running again as an independent.