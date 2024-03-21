Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2024 / 8:50 PM

Amid bribery charges, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez says he won't run in Democratic primary

By Mark Moran
Sen. Bob Menendez, R-N.J., said Thursday that he will not run for re-election as a Democrat. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Bob Menendez, R-N.J., said Thursday that he will not run for re-election as a Democrat. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez said Thursday he will not run for re-election in the Democratic primary for his seat, but he did not rule out the possibility of running as an independent candidate.

"I will not file for the Democratic primary this June," Menendez said. "I am hopeful that my exoneration will take place this summer and allow me to pursue my candidacy as an independent Democrat in the general election," Menendez, who is facing bribery and obstruction of justice charges, said in a video posted online.

Advertisement

During his video, Menendez reminded viewers of his legislative track record but later acknowledged that many of his constituents are frustrated with him.

Menendez had faced calls to resign, including from a number of his Senate Democratic colleagues, as a result of the charges.

Related

Menendez allegedly took steps to benefit the governments of Egypt and Qatar and help several New Jersey businessmen in exchange for gold bars, cash, a luxury car and Formula One Grand Prix race tickets, authorities say.

Menendez has repeatedly denied the charges, arguing that he is being persecuted by prosecutors. He said he will prove his innocence.

Advertisement

He stepped down as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last year when he was initially charged but has rejected calls to resign his Senate seat.

"They would deny me due process and undermine the fundamental principle of our law, that in America, you are innocent until proven otherwise by a jury of your peers," Menendez said in a floor speech.

This is not the first time that Menendez, who has served in the Senate since 2006, has faced legal troubles.

He was charged in 2015 with conspiracy, bribery and honest services fraud relating to allegedly abusing the power of his office.

Prosecutors said then that the senator accepted more than $600,000 in political contributions, a luxurious hotel suite at the Park Hyatt in Paris, and free rides on a private jet from a wealthy ophthalmologist, Dr. Salomon Melgen, in exchange for political favors.

That case first resulted in a mistrial and then a judge acquitted Menendez on some of the charges. Eventually, the rest of the charges were dropped, too.

Latest Headlines

Social Security head warns against raising retirement age, calls for more funding
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Social Security head warns against raising retirement age, calls for more funding
March 21 (UPI) -- Social Security Administration Commissioner Martin O'Malley told lawmakers Thursday that raising the retirement age would disproportionately hurt working-class Americans.
After decades of secrecy, 'Ghost Army' soldiers of WWII recognized with congressional medal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
After decades of secrecy, 'Ghost Army' soldiers of WWII recognized with congressional medal
March 21 (UPI) -- Sworn to secrecy for eight decades, the last surviving members of America's fabled "Ghost Army" finally got their recognition Thursday with the Congressional Gold Medal.
U.S. ship departs Virginia to aid in Gaza pier construction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. ship departs Virginia to aid in Gaza pier construction
March 21 (UPI) -- An American ship departed Virginia Thursday to support construction of a temporary pier to support the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Last defendant sentenced in Mississippi 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Last defendant sentenced in Mississippi 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
March 21 (UPI) -- Joshua Hartfield, one of six former Mississippi law-enforcement officers convicted of torturing two Black men in 2023, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. He was the last of the six defendants to be sentenced.
Reddit shares jump 48% in first day of trading on NYSE
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Reddit shares jump 48% in first day of trading on NYSE
March 21 (UPI) -- Shares in the social media platform Reddit jumped 48% during their first day of trading Thursday, the first major tech stock launch in five years.
Alabama woman apologetic as she pleads guilty in 2023 kidnapping hoax
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alabama woman apologetic as she pleads guilty in 2023 kidnapping hoax
March 21 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman who faked her own kidnapping has pleaded guilty to criminal charges after the hoax prompted a national search last summer.
Idaho police capture violent white supremacist prison escapee, accomplice
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Idaho police capture violent white supremacist prison escapee, accomplice
March 21 (UPI) -- The manhunt for escaped white supremacist convict Skylar Meade and his suspected accomplice Nicholas Umphenour ended Thursday with the capture of the two men.
Justice Department, 16 AGs sue Apple for monopolizing smartphone market
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Department, 16 AGs sue Apple for monopolizing smartphone market
March 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it has joined with 16 other state and district attorneys general in filing a civil antitrust lawsuit against Apple for monopolizing the smartphone market.
Groceries across the country try varied offerings to lure customers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Groceries across the country try varied offerings to lure customers
March 21 (UPI) -- Over the past decade or more, mainstream grocery outlets have been experimenting with new services like in-store dining, wine bars and interactive self-serve options, hoping to bring in more shoppers.
Multiple states report DMV outage affecting licensing services
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Multiple states report DMV outage affecting licensing services
March 21 (UPI) -- A nationwide network outage briefly affected Department of Motor Vehicles offices Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search for Riley Strain turns to dam, 42 miles downstream from Nashville
Search for Riley Strain turns to dam, 42 miles downstream from Nashville
FCC investigates Amazon over alleged marketing, sale of illegal signal jammers
FCC investigates Amazon over alleged marketing, sale of illegal signal jammers
At House impeachment inquiry hearing, witness Lev Parnas blasts GOP 'falsehoods'
At House impeachment inquiry hearing, witness Lev Parnas blasts GOP 'falsehoods'
Donald Trump's attorney: New York AG bond suggestions 'unjust'
Donald Trump's attorney: New York AG bond suggestions 'unjust'
$1.2T funding bill includes IRS cuts, boost for child care in race to avoid shutdown
$1.2T funding bill includes IRS cuts, boost for child care in race to avoid shutdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement