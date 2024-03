President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden greet guests at the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023. The tradition will continue on Monday. Fille Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The White House returned to the "EGGucation" theme again for the 2024 Easter Egg Roll on Monday, promising to turn the South Lawn and Ellipse into a school community for its young visitors. First lady Jill Biden, a longtime educator, will lead the festivities, which will include a reading nook, picture area, farm field trip, STEAM school and snack area. The Easter Egg Roll is a White House event that dates back to 1878. Advertisement

"In total, approximately 40,000 people will take part in this year's Easter 'EGGucation' Roll, including thousands of military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors," the White House said in a statement. Other attendees were selected via an online public lottery.

The military bands from the Army, Navy and Air Force will perform along with appearances by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Sesame Street actor Alan Muraoka with muppet Elmo.

The 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll was the first one in three years after the event was postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.