Trending
Advertisement
Voices
March 28, 2024 / 8:14 AM

Climate change may be driving up price of Easter chocolate

By Jack Marley, The Conversation
Cocoa is more expensive than copper, its price having soared 60% this month alone. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 2 | Cocoa is more expensive than copper, its price having soared 60% this month alone. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Chocolate eggs and bunnies cost more than ever this Easter -- but the farmers who make these treats possible are in dire straits.

Cocoa is more expensive than copper, its price having soared 60% this month alone. Demand for the crop is expected to grow by more than 4% a year this decade but bad harvests in west Africa mean chocolate makers are scrambling for scarce beans.

Advertisement

The crisis is bigger than cocoa -- food production globally is facing an increasingly hostile climate. Amid the turmoil, one academic describes how things could start to change.

Two countries in west Africa, Cote D'Ivoire and Ghana, grow 60% of the world's cocoa. The arrival of El Niño last year (a warm phase in a natural cycle of Earth's climate centered on the Pacific Ocean) has brought dry weather to the region and drove an outbreak of swollen shoot disease that has cost Ghanian farmers 500,000 hectares of cropland.

Advertisement

Michael E Odijie, an economist at UCL, describes how cocoa production has hit several environmental limits simultaneously, raising production costs.

This is a situation that could be dawning on other crops.

Chocolate's dark side

"Historically, farmers have tended to abandon old farms and start anew in fresh forests," Odijie says, referring to the fact that cocoa trees become more susceptible to disease and so are more expensive to maintain as they age.

"Unfortunately, finding new forests is now increasingly difficult."

Making a profit from cocoa is hard, despite the price surge. Low output, combined with high inflation and currency devaluation, has left farmers worse off, Odijie explains. Many have given their land over to illegal mining instead, which degrades the soil and water, making future cultivation a remote prospect.

Growing conditions are deteriorating in other ways. A study published in 2022 warned of a "hidden collapse" in insect numbers that was most severe on tropical farms with scant neighboring habitats.

On such plots, wildlife has less shade to escape the increasingly harsh climate.

"Flying insects are key pollinators of many major food crops, including fruits, spices and -- importantly for chocolate lovers -- cocoa," say Tim Newbold and Charlie Outhwaite, the UCL biodiversity scientists behind the research.

Advertisement

The pair analyzed three-quarters of a million samples from 6,000 sites worldwide and found that the most climate-stressed farms had lost 63% of their insects. Bugs are now so scarce that some cocoa farmers in Ghana have resorted to pollinating the flowers of the cacoa tree by hand.

Even if you only relate to food production as a consumer, you will notice the impact of rising temperatures at the checkout. A new study by German researchers found that food prices could rise 3.2% a year between now and 2035.

"As climate change continues to worsen, this price inflation will mean more and more people around the world don't have a varied and healthy diet, or simply don't have enough food," say health and nutrition experts Jessica Boxall and Michael Head of the University of Southampton.

Pay farmers more

"Perhaps the most severe issue of all is the lack of fair compensation for sustainable cocoa production," Odijie says.

Research suggests that cocoa farms could be better for nature and more resilient to climate change if farmers planted a greater variety of shady native trees on their land. You may be able to enjoy cocoa from such farms in chocolate bars stamped with a third-party certificate.

Advertisement

"While cocoa certification helps restore biodiversity, it doesn't necessarily increase the money farmers receive for their crop," says Michael Rogerson, a lecturer in operations management at the University of Sussex.

"Large chocolate producers prioritize short-term profit over meaningful structural change and this can result in [them] benefit[ing] from poor cocoa farmer pay and low transparency in their own self-certified reporting."

Major cocoa processors and chocolate producers pledged to eradicate child labor in their supply chains by 2005. Nearly two decades later, exploitation is still rife, Rogerson says.

Odijie argues that growers should use the cocoa shortage as negotiating leverage against these companies and demand industry-wide solutions.

"What would it cost for cocoa farmers to cultivate cocoa beans sustainably, and ensure a living income, without contributing to deforestation or resorting to child labor?" he asks.

Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire devised a way to make cocoa buyers cover that cost in 2019: the "living income differential." This was a premium that buyers would be expected to pay on top of the market price for cocoa, to ensure growers could earn a sustainable wage from their produce.

The initiative floundered in a saturated market. It's time to revive the idea, Odijie says, now the supply crunch has put cocoa producers in a stronger negotiating position.

Advertisement

"Both Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire must recognize this pivotal moment," he says.

"They must take the lead, and frame the current production challenges as deep-seated structural problems requiring solutions, rather than as short-term issues."The Conversation

Jack Marley is environment and energy editor at The Conversation.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden needs to make voters understand how to make this 'the best of times'
Voices // 1 day ago
Joe Biden needs to make voters understand how to make this 'the best of times'
Joe Biden must understand that the presidency will likely be decided on whether he can convince Americans he is fit to serve another term. He must take a new approach.
Gary, Ind.'s lawsuit against gunmakers is shot down by new law after 25 years
Voices // 2 days ago
Gary, Ind.'s lawsuit against gunmakers is shot down by new law after 25 years
March 26 (UPI) -- After 25 years of legal wrangling, a lawsuit described as "the most consequential legal case against the gun industry in this country" appears to have met its end -- but the industry isn't out of the legal woods yet.
ISIS-K's attack in Moscow risks escalating Russia-Ukraine war
Voices // 3 days ago
ISIS-K's attack in Moscow risks escalating Russia-Ukraine war
March 25 (UPI) -- A music concert in suburban Moscow became the scene of a bloody terrorist attack on Friday as gunmen with automatic weapons and Molotov cocktails killed more than 130 people and injured dozens more.
Russia's Baltic neighbors to strengthen borders as Donald Trump undermines NATO
Voices // 5 days ago
Russia's Baltic neighbors to strengthen borders as Donald Trump undermines NATO
March 22 (UPI) -- With Donald Trump leading in many of the polls for the upcoming U.S. presidential election, his comments about global security and foreign policy have to be taken seriously.
Battery price war is kicking off that could soon make electric cars cheaper
Voices // 1 week ago
Battery price war is kicking off that could soon make electric cars cheaper
March 21 (UPI) -- The main cost of an electric vehicle is its battery. The high cost of energy-dense batteries has meant EVs have long been more expensive than their fossil fuel equivalents.
'A Day with The Donald': Trump could turn back to TV to pay legal bills
Voices // 1 week ago
'A Day with The Donald': Trump could turn back to TV to pay legal bills
Has the Teflon or Kevlar coating protecting Donald Trump finally been penetrated?
Climate change is speeding up in Antarctica
Voices // 1 week ago
Climate change is speeding up in Antarctica
March 19 (UPI) -- Over the last year, we have seen the lowest levels of Antarctic sea ice coverage since records began.
Something felt 'off' -- AI messed with our human research
Voices // 1 week ago
Something felt 'off' -- AI messed with our human research
March 18 (UPI) -- Academic institutions need to start developing policies and practices to reduce the burden on individual researchers trying to carry out research in the changing AI environment.
Move to ban TikTok spotlights risks the app poses, challenges to blocking it
Voices // 1 week ago
Move to ban TikTok spotlights risks the app poses, challenges to blocking it
March 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted 352-65 on Wednesday to require TikTok's parent company, China-based ByteDance, to sell the app or face a nationwide ban on TikTok. A cybersecurity expert explains the risks.
6 more years of Vladimir Putin will bring increasingly weak, dysfunctional Russia
Voices // 2 weeks ago
6 more years of Vladimir Putin will bring increasingly weak, dysfunctional Russia
March 14 (UPI) -- There is very little drama in Russia's presidential election this weekend. We all know Vladimir Putin will win. The only real question is whether he will receive more than 75% of the vote.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
Judge rules ex-Trump lawyer, election subversion defendant John Eastman be disbarred
Judge rules ex-Trump lawyer, election subversion defendant John Eastman be disbarred
N.H. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster announces retirement after 12 years in Congress
N.H. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster announces retirement after 12 years in Congress
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement