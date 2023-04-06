White House brings back 'EGGucation' theme for second Biden Easter Egg Roll event

President Joe Biden greets the Easter Bunny at last year's annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- The White House will host its annual Easter Egg Roll event on Monday with first lady Jill Biden continuing a school-focused "EGGucation" theme from last year. The holiday tradition, which dates back to 1878, will transform the South Lawn of the White House into "a school community, full of fun and educational activities for children of all ages to enjoy," the White House said. Advertisement

The 12-hour extravaganza begins at 7 a.m. with nine educational sessions being held throughout the day as kids rub elbows with dozens of costumed characters from cartoons like Charlie Brown, Minions, and Winnie the Pooh.

In addition to an egg roll and egg hunt, the event will feature a tiny schoolhouse, marching bands, a reading nook, history lessons, talent show, family photos, playground activities, and a snack tent.

About 30,000 people have been invited to attend, including thousands of military families, veteran caregivers, and war survivors, the White House said.

Also on the guest list are relatives of crew members serving aboard the U.S. Naval vessels U.S.S. Delaware and U.S.S. Gabrielle Giffords, which are both sponsored by the first lady.

A national lottery was used to distribute tickets to a small segment of the general public for admission.

The White House's social media accounts will make the event viewable for those who cannot attend.

A number of American corporations, public associations, prominent names and nonprofits have signed on as sponsors of the event.

Last year's event was the first egg roll in three years after it was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic.