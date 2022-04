1/5

President Joe Biden (R) waves beside First Lady Jill Biden (L) and the Easter bunny while delivering remarks regarding Easter on the Truman Balcony at the South Lawn of the White House on April 5, 2021. The 2022 Easter Egg Roll will be the first of Biden's presidency. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- For the first time in three years, the White House on Monday will host its Easter Egg Roll event -- with a school-focused "EGGucation" theme. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host approximately 30,000 people on the South Lawn of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. for the tradition dating back to the 1800s. Advertisement

The COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020 halted the annual event during former President Donald Trump's administration.

First Lady Biden, an educator of over 30 years, planned the 2022 theme for the first Easter Egg Roll of her husband's presidency.

The full program will feature egg rolling and hunting, a reading nook, talent show, a school house area with education-themed activities, physical "EGGucation" and several other family-friendly events.

A lengthy list of costumed characters are also expected to make an appearance -- like Dr. Seuss's Cat in the Hat and the United States Department of Agriculture's Milkshake the Cow.

Ticketed guests invited through an online public lottery will come from all across the country.

They will include thousands of military families along with crew members and families of the U.S.S. Delaware.

The First Lady sponsors the Naval submarine.

Monday's event starts at 7:30 a.m. EDT and will continue through 6:30 p.m. EDT across five sessions.

The White House's social media accounts will make the event viewable for those who cannot attend.

The first-ever Easter Egg Roll took place at the White House on April 22, 1878, while Rutherford B. Hayes was president.