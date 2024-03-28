Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2024 / 5:38 AM

Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman dies at 90

By Darryl Coote
President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to psychologist Daniel Kahneman during an event in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 20, 2013. On Thursday, just 22 days after his 90th birthday, Kahneman passed away. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to psychologist Daniel Kahneman during an event in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 20, 2013. On Thursday, just 22 days after his 90th birthday, Kahneman passed away. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Pioneering psychology scholar Daniel Kahneman, who won the Nobel Prize in economics for his work applying cognitive psychology to economic analysis, has died. He was 90 years old.

The Kahneman-Treisman Center For Behavioral Science and Public Policy at Princeton University announced he "died peacefully" Thursday, just 22 days after his 90th birthday. No cause nor location of death was given.

Advertisement

"Danny was a giant in the field, a Princeton star, a brilliant man, and a great colleague and friend," Eldar Shafir, a behavioral science and public policy profession at Princeton, said in a statement.

"Many areas in the social sciences simply have not been the same since he arrived on the scene. He will be greatly missed."

Related

Kahneman was born in Te Aviv on March 5, 1934, and lived in France during the Nazi occupation before being able to escape to what was then called the British Mandate of Palestine, according to his autobiography on the Nobel Prize website.

He began his most serious work in the 1960s while collaborating with his longtime colleague Amos Tversky.

"The experience was magical," Kahneman wrote. "I had enjoyed collaborative work before but this was something different."

Advertisement

Together, they would write eight journals between 1971 and 1981, he said, the significance of which trumped any work they did individually.

Kahneman focused on examining the relationship between cognitive psychology and the act of making decisions under uncertainty, which birthed a new branch of economics called prospect theory, according to the Nobel Prize website.

He would end up earning the Nobel Prize in economics for his work in 2002 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013 by then-President Barack Obama.

He is also the author of the award-winning Thinking, fast and slow, which was published in 2011 and examines how humans make decisions and the thinking process that goes into them into those decisions.

The Kahneman-Treisman Center said it will plan an on-campus celebration of Kahneman's life and work.

Notable deaths of 2024

Actor M. Emmet Walsh arrives at the premiere of "Racing Stripes" in Los Angeles on January 8, 2005. Walsh, who amassed hundreds of film credits over his career and starred in "Blood Simple," "Blade Runner" and "Knives Out," died at the age of 88 on March 19. Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

California man sentenced to 11 months over threatening calls to Pelosi, Mayorkas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California man sentenced to 11 months over threatening calls to Pelosi, Mayorkas
March 28 (UPI) -- A California man has been sentenced to nearly a year in prison for making threatening calls to Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, federal prosecutors said.
U.S. offers $10M reward for info on UnitedHealth hackers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. offers $10M reward for info on UnitedHealth hackers
March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information identifying or locating any member of the ALPHV BlackCat ransomware group that attacked U.S. insurance UnitedHealth Group in February.
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
March 27 (UPI) -- Longtime U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, and vice presidential nominee for the Democratic Party in 2000, has died at the age of 82. Lieberman died "due to complications from a fall," according to his family.
Chris Christie turns down No Labels third-party presidential run
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Chris Christie turns down No Labels third-party presidential run
March 27 (UPI) -- Former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has turned down a No Labels third party "unity" ticket, as the group searches for a candidate to run against Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in November.
Judge rules ex-Trump lawyer, election subversion defendant John Eastman be disbarred
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge rules ex-Trump lawyer, election subversion defendant John Eastman be disbarred
March 27 (UPI) -- A California state bar judge ruled Wednesday that John Eastman, a co-defendant of former President Donald Trump in Georgia's 2020 election subversion case, should be disbarred.
2 bodies found in Baltimore bridge collapse as recovery paused to clear debris
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
2 bodies found in Baltimore bridge collapse as recovery paused to clear debris
March 27 (UPI) -- Two bodies were found Wednesday in the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse as the search for four other construction workers, who are presumed dead, was temporarily called off due to unsafe diving conditions.
Dolce&Gabbana moves luxury design to Miami real estate project
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dolce&Gabbana moves luxury design to Miami real estate project
March 27 (UPI) -- Italian luxury fashion house Dolce&Gabbana is moving high design to Florida's high-rise real estate market, with its first condo hotel project in the United States.
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
March 27 (UPI) -- An unnamed male suspect is in custody after going on a stabbing spree that killed four people and wounded five others in a Rockford, Ill., neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Judge mostly denies dismissal of Coinbase securities case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge mostly denies dismissal of Coinbase securities case
March 27 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission can proceed with a jury trial in its federal lawsuit accusing cryptocurrency Coinbase of illegally selling securities, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
N.H. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster announces retirement after 12 years in Congress
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.H. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster announces retirement after 12 years in Congress
March 27 (UPI) -- After a dozen years, Democratic New Hampshire Rep. Ann McLane Kuster on Wednesday said this will be her last one in Congress.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
Baltimore's bridge collapse recalls lessons of Florida tragedy decades ago
Baltimore's bridge collapse recalls lessons of Florida tragedy decades ago
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
U.S., South Korea launch task force to thwart North Korean oil smuggling
U.S., South Korea launch task force to thwart North Korean oil smuggling
2 bodies found in Baltimore bridge collapse as recovery paused to clear debris
2 bodies found in Baltimore bridge collapse as recovery paused to clear debris
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement