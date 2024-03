Image of a package containing Elide fire extinguishing balls. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission warned consumers Thursday to immediately stop using Elide brand fire extinguishing balls for lack of effectiveness, which could lead to serious injury or death. Elide Fire USA sells three models of fire extinguishing balls online and the CPSC's warning includes all three. They sell on the market from $95 to $120. Advertisement

"The products can fail to effectively disperse fire retardant chemicals and fail to extinguish a fire," the CPSC said in a statement. "In addition, the products do not have a pressure gauge or pressure indicator, a locking device to reduce the risk of unintentional discharge, a self-closing valve for intermittent discharge, or a nozzle to direct the discharge."

The commission warned about the risk of burns and smoke inhalation in relation to using the extinguishing balls.

The CPSC said customers should only purchase fire extinguishers that meet UL 299 and UL 711 safety standards. Consumers should report products not meeting these standards to www.SaferProducts.gov, the commission said.