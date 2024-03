Powerball's jackpot rose to $856 million for Wednesday night's drawing while Mega Millions will be offering $1.1 billion on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Powerball jackpot rose to $856 million for Wednesday night's drawing after no winner claimed the top prize on Monday, while Mega Millions will be offering $1.1 billion on Tuesday. Between the two national lotteries, there has been one grand prize winner this year, and that one ticket hit on Jan. 1, resulting in the massive jackpots awaiting lucky tickets this week.

The grand prize is the fifth-largest Powerball total in history. That was made possible when no tickets purchased before Monday matched the drawing numbers of 7, 11, 19, 53, 68 with the Powerball 23. The cash value of Wednesday's jackpot is $416.1 million.

It will mark the second time this year Powerball has offered a jackpot that surpassed $800 million. On Jan. 1, one ticket in Michigan won a jackpot totaling $842.4 million. Since then, no one has won the Powerball jackpot in 37 tries.

The Powerball jackpot record is $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday stands at an estimated $1.1 billion. It is the sixth time in six years that Mega Millions will give away a jackpot topping the $1 billion mark.

"Lottery fever continues to spread throughout the country," Gretchen Corbin, the lead director of the Mega Million Consortium and CEO of the Georgia Lottery said in a statement. "Large jackpots provide entertainment and winnings for our players nationwide while contributing to the beneficiary programs funded by each lottery."

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot this year as the current jackpot is the fifth largest in the game's history.