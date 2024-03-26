Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 26, 2024 / 8:01 PM

Plan to exempt Orthodox Israelis from military service prompts protests

By Chris Benson
Israeli army reserve activists from Brothers In Arms stand with a donkey at a protest against military exemption for the Orthodox, or Haredim, citizens outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
1 of 6 | Israeli army reserve activists from Brothers In Arms stand with a donkey at a protest against military exemption for the Orthodox, or Haredim, citizens outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- An Israeli military conscription plan that would exempt Orthodox Jews and that was promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lead to protests on Tuesday, with one lawmaker threatening to leave the coalition war cabinet if the plan advanced.

Subsequently, a Tuesday cabinet meeting to consider the plan was postponed and no new date for the plan's consideration has been named.

Advertisement

The controversial proposal, which comes as Israel is intensely engaged in its war against Hamas militants in Gaza, prompted cabinet minister Benny Gantz to repeat his threat to leave the coalition government if a mutual agreement was not reached on the idea to draft Orthodox -- or Haredi -- citizens.

Scores of protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's Jerusalem office on Tuesday to show their anger over the exemptions enjoyed by much of Israel's Haredi population. The Haredi -- a conservative segment of the Israel's population -- have long enjoyed exemptions from mandatory military service for reasons of belief and time needed for religious studies. But the issue has long sparked debates between those calling for civic fairness in military service and those advocating for religious freedom.

Yitzhak Yosef, the Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel, said in early March that citizens will leave Israel if they are forced to be drafted -- drawing the ire of lawmakers.

"Will they force us to join the army?" Yosef said. "We will go abroad," he said about the Haredi, who represent nearly 12% of Israel's more than 9 million citizens.

The Israeli Supreme Court in 2017 struck down the law that granted blanket exemptions for Haredi yeshiva students -- who also receive government subsidies -- from military service and instructed the government to pass new legislation that would lead to greater ultra-Orthodox enlistment.

In June 2023, the government passed a resolution to temporarily avoid drafting ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students while the Knesset formulated and passed new legislation on the contentious issue.

Now, such temporary band-aids on the issue are due to run out by March 24 -- amid the heightened discussions around security amid Israel's war in Gaza.

Advertisement

While some Haredi have enlisted to serve in Israeli's military, a full-time seminary student dismissed them as not being "real Haredim," as they are called in Hebrew language.

"The army is the final stage of Israeli education to make people into secular Israelis and to disconnect them from their Jewish heritage," commented Ephraim Luff, 65, who added that eight of his own children had "strayed from the path" in order to serve in the military.

Yaya Fink -- a Labor party activist and protest organizer who recently finished 142 days of reserve duty who said he will do 200 days in 12 months -- accused the Herdi of "evasion" with a claim that "traditional Judaism" means service as well as studying the Torah.

"The security needs of Israel today are large and expanding and there is no other option than to change the historical discrimination that only part of Israeli society is enlisted while the others learn," Fink told The Times of Israel during Tuesday's protest in Jerusalem where shouts of "elections now" and "equality for everyone" were heard.

"So as a Zionist, as an officer in the reserves and as a religious person, I believe that we need to promote a new draft bill [promoting] equality."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
March 26 (UPI) -- Stocks of former President Donald Trump's media company Truth Social rose by about 50% shortly after the stock premiered on the Nasdaq Tuesday before dropping somewhat by the end of the trading day.
Six still missing in Baltimore bridge collapse as Biden vows federal funds to rebuild
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Six still missing in Baltimore bridge collapse as Biden vows federal funds to rebuild
March 26 (UPI) -- Six people are still missing after a cargo ship struck a major bridge spanning Baltimore's Patapsco River early Tuesday, causing the structure to collapse. President Joe Biden has promised federal funds to rebuild.
Robert Kennedy Jr. names California entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as VP pick
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Robert Kennedy Jr. names California entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as VP pick
March 26 (UPI) -- Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr on Tuesday announced Nicole Shanahan as his vice presidential running mate in Oakland, Calif.
Judge places partial gag order on Donald Trump in N.Y. hush-money case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge places partial gag order on Donald Trump in N.Y. hush-money case
March 26 (UPI) -- New York Judge Juan Merchan placed a partial gag order on Donald Trump on Tuesday, barring him from making public statements about attorneys, witnesses and potential jurors in the hush-money case.
Visa, Mastercard lower swipe fees in settlement with merchants
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Visa, Mastercard lower swipe fees in settlement with merchants
March 26 (UPI) -- Visa, Mastercard and its card-issuing banks settled a decades-old federal lawsuit in New York brought by merchants over high swipe fees.
Lloyd Austin to meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant despite cease-fire rift
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Lloyd Austin to meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant despite cease-fire rift
March 26 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to meet with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon about Gaza despite the current rift between the two governments.
Krispy Kreme to partner with McDonald's
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Krispy Kreme to partner with McDonald's
March 26 (UPI) -- Krispy Kreme announced it would partner with McDonald's to sell their fresh doughnuts daily.
United Airlines adds larger overhead bins to SkyWest flights
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
United Airlines adds larger overhead bins to SkyWest flights
March 26 (UPI) -- United Airlines announced on Tuesday it would be making adjustments on 50 of its Skywest- operated Embraer E175 craft by expanding the plane's overhead storage space.
U.S. blacklists Russian companies aiding sanctions evasion through digital assets
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Russian companies aiding sanctions evasion through digital assets
March 26 (UPI) -- U.S. sanctions 15 companies and individuals for being behind blockchain-based services operating in Russia's financial sector that enable the evasion of sanctions imposed upon the country over its war in Ukraine.
U.S. Supreme Court takes up Texas case challenging abortion pill access
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court takes up Texas case challenging abortion pill access
March 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will consider a ruling from an Amarillo federal judge who revoked FDA approval of the abortion drug mifepristone. It's the first major abortion-related case since the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six still missing in Baltimore bridge collapse as Biden vows federal funds to rebuild
Six still missing in Baltimore bridge collapse as Biden vows federal funds to rebuild
Powerball jackpot rises to $856 million after no winner in Monday's drawing
Powerball jackpot rises to $856 million after no winner in Monday's drawing
Ecuador's youngest mayor found shot to death, alongside staffer
Ecuador's youngest mayor found shot to death, alongside staffer
Krispy Kreme to partner with McDonald's
Krispy Kreme to partner with McDonald's
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by federal agents in sex trafficking investigation
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by federal agents in sex trafficking investigation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement