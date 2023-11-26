Advertisement
World News
Nov. 26, 2023 / 2:50 PM

Majority of Israelis support enshrining full equality for non-Jewish citizens

By Adam Schrader
Palestinians queue in front of a gas station to fill their kitchen cylinders, in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 after the arrival of 150 trucks of aid supplies to the Gaza Strip. Aid arrived for the first time in 49 days as part of the 4-day humanitarian pause for prisoner exchange between the Israeli army and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza Strip. Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI
1 of 4 | Palestinians queue in front of a gas station to fill their kitchen cylinders, in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 after the arrival of 150 trucks of aid supplies to the Gaza Strip. Aid arrived for the first time in 49 days as part of the 4-day humanitarian pause for prisoner exchange between the Israeli army and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza Strip. Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A majority of Israelis support enshrining equality for non-Jewish citizens, who are considered by some to be treated as separate and unequal in Israel under laws passed by the Knesset in recent years.

The most controversial of the recent laws, known as the 2018 Nation-State Law, declared that Jewish people around the world -- and not just the Jewish citizens of Israel -- are the sovereign in the state of Israel and the only people with a right to self-determination within the nation.

Advertisement

The law has been criticized for effectively making discrimination constitutional, preventing Arab citizens from leasing or purchasing some land, and allowing Israelis to settle Palestinian land -- which is considered illegal under international law.

"We are enshrining this important bill into a law today to prevent even the slightest thought, let alone attempt, to transform Israel to a country of all its citizens," Avi Dichter, a Knesset member and key sponsor of the bill since its introduction in 2011, said after it passed in 2018.

Related

In March, the Council on Foreign Relations -- a U.S.-based think tank -- wrote that Arab citizens of Israel, as opposed to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, have "the same legal rights" as Jewish people in Israel but face challenges "that some experts attribute to structural discrimination."

Advertisement

Arab citizens of Israel make up 21% of the country's population but have just ten seats in the 120-seat Knesset, or about 8% of all lawmakers -- limiting their power of legislation in the government.

The CFR further pointed to another law from 1950 that grants all Jews worldwide automatic citizenship if they choose, while non-Jews do not have this right - including the descendants of Palestinian expatriates. Arabs in Israel also have less access to municipal services in some cities and the majority are considered poor and systemically unable to build wealth.

Now, the new poll from the Israel Democracy Institute has found that 56% of Israelis support adding a clause to the 2018 law to enshrine protections for Arab and non-Jewish citizens.

"A breakdown of responses in the Jewish sample by religiosity reveals that only a small minority of Haredim support amending the Nation-State Law (13%), as do minorities of national religious (30.5%) and traditional religious (41%) respondents," the poll found. "Those in favor constitute more than half of traditional non-religious respondents (54%) and a sizable majority of secular respondents (68%)."

Latest Headlines

Netanyahu visits Gaza, marking first such trip by Israeli leader since 2005
World News // 39 minutes ago
Netanyahu visits Gaza, marking first such trip by Israeli leader since 2005
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Israel's embattled leader Benjamin Netanyahu, facing criticism from his own citizens about his handling of the war in Gaza, visited the occupied territory Sunday in body armor and a tactical helmet.
Third round of prisoners released as Gaza truce continues
World News // 4 hours ago
Third round of prisoners released as Gaza truce continues
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Egypt has received the third list of prisoners to be released by Hamas and Israel as a truce continued for the third day in Gaza, authorities said.
Israeli software company opens Hamas.com propaganda site
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli software company opens Hamas.com propaganda site
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Israeli software company Wix has created a website to spread anti-Hamas propaganda amid the war in Gaza. The Palestinian militia's actual website, Hamas.ps, currently appears to be offline.
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces civil sex abuse suit from ex-aide
World News // 18 hours ago
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces civil sex abuse suit from ex-aide
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- An aid for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who accused him of groping her in 2020 filed a civil lawsuit under the state's Adult Survivors Act for "continuous sexual harassment."
Immigrant delivery driver hailed as hero after stopping Dublin knife attack
World News // 20 hours ago
Immigrant delivery driver hailed as hero after stopping Dublin knife attack
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A 43-year-old Brazilian delivery driver is being hailed a hero after using a motorcycle helmet to thwart a stabbing during Dublin's anti-immigrant violence.
Iceland residents remain in holding pattern as volcano eruption threat decreases
World News // 22 hours ago
Iceland residents remain in holding pattern as volcano eruption threat decreases
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Even as the likelihood of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano eruption decreases, officials said it could be months before local resident can return home.
Musk critical of Irish PM as tensions remain high following Dublin riot
World News // 23 hours ago
Musk critical of Irish PM as tensions remain high following Dublin riot
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Billionaire Elon Musk criticized Ireland's prime minister on Saturday as tensions in the capital of Dublin remained high following violent anti-immigrant riots earlier in the week.
Pope Francis has negative CT scan after experiencing 'flu-like symptoms'
World News // 23 hours ago
Pope Francis has negative CT scan after experiencing 'flu-like symptoms'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A CT scan performed on Pope Francis at Rome's Gemelli hospital on Saturday came back negative after he exhibiting "mild" flu-like symptoms, the Vatican said.
North Korea says Kim Jong Un has examined photos from new spy satellite
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea says Kim Jong Un has examined photos from new spy satellite
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has examined photos taken of an American carrier by the communist nation's first spy satellite, state media reported Saturday.
17 Hamas hostages released after hours-long delay over Gaza aid
World News // 1 day ago
17 Hamas hostages released after hours-long delay over Gaza aid
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A group of 17 hostages, including four Thai nationals, held by Hamas were released to the Red Cross on Saturday and are in Israel, the government said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drug kingpin with El Chapo ties shot dead in Los Angeles
Drug kingpin with El Chapo ties shot dead in Los Angeles
Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
George Santos says he expects to be expelled from House, criticizes colleagues
George Santos says he expects to be expelled from House, criticizes colleagues
North Korea says Kim Jong Un has examined photos from new spy satellite
North Korea says Kim Jong Un has examined photos from new spy satellite
Musk critical of Irish PM as tensions remain high following Dublin riot
Musk critical of Irish PM as tensions remain high following Dublin riot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement