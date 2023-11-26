Advertisement
World News
Nov. 26, 2023 / 1:13 PM

Israeli software company opens Hamas.com propaganda site

By Adam Schrader
French Jewish women hijacked a feminist march in Paris to condemn their silence to the plea of female victims of Hamas during the 7 Oct terror attack in Israel, on Sunday, November 25, 2023. Many were clad in red-stained joggers, to echo 19-year-old Israeli hostage Naama Levy who was filmed with blood-soaked pants and her achilles tendon slashed during her abduction. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 5 | French Jewish women hijacked a feminist march in Paris to condemn their silence to the plea of female victims of Hamas during the 7 Oct terror attack in Israel, on Sunday, November 25, 2023. Many were clad in red-stained joggers, to echo 19-year-old Israeli hostage Naama Levy who was filmed with blood-soaked pants and her achilles tendon slashed during her abduction. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Israeli software company Wix has created a website to spread anti-Hamas propaganda amid the war in Gaza. The Palestinian militia's actual website, Hamas.ps, currently appears to be offline.

Wix, based in Tel Aviv, has registered Hamas.com, according to domain information from GoDaddy. A review of the archived website at the Internet Archive shows the domain had been parked by cybersquatters since about 2000, after its creation in December 1999.

The registry for the domain was updated Sunday with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, or ICANN, and the website changes were first spotted by the Israeli news outlet Haaretz.

In bold letters, viewers are greeted with a message to "support the liberation of Palestine." The website carries other buzzwords related to Palestine, such as the controversial "From The River To The Sea Palestine Will Be Free," an apparent SEO bid to have the new website rank highly in search results.

But the website shows videos purporting to show Hamas militants detaining and killing Israelis in the October 7 attack with counters noting 1,400 civilians killed and 241 civilians held hostage.

Meanwhile, around 8,300 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israel with women and children held prisoner in Israeli prisons released as part of a temporary truce brokered by Egypt and Qatar for the release of those detained by Israel and Hamas.

"All rights reserved to Hamas © 2007-2023," the website reads.

A group going by the name Indian Cyber Force posted to Twitter last month that it had taken down the real website for Hamas.

Other websites such as hamas.shop and hamas.life remain available to purchase.

One new website, oct7map.com, includes an interactive online map of where Israelis were killed or kidnapped during the October 7 attack.

Another, hamas-massacre.net, collected "graphic videos and images" that it purports "document the horrors of that day."

