Nov. 25, 2023 / 2:37 PM

Pro-Palestinian marchers across Britain call for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

By Simon Druker
London’s Metropolitan Police announced some arrests and dealt with demonstrators setting off flares on Saturday as thousands of pro-Palestinian marchers took to the streets of the British capital. Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Police Service
1 of 2 | London’s Metropolitan Police announced some arrests and dealt with demonstrators setting off flares on Saturday as thousands of pro-Palestinian marchers took to the streets of the British capital. Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Police Service

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to march in pro-Palestinian demonstrations across Britain on Saturday, demanding permanent a cease-fire in the ongoing violence in Gaza.

Protesters in London displayed "Free Palestine" signs, as did demonstrators in Manchester, England, and Glasgow, Scotland.

People outside a branch of the British bank Barclays in Manchester held signs reading "Palestinian Blood on Barclays Hands," in reference to the institution's reported investments in weapons companies supplying Israel.

Demonstrations also took place in the Scottish cities of Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee.

London's Metropolitan Police announced some arrests and had to deal with demonstrators setting off flares in the large crowd.

The gatherings came one day after a temporary cease-fire between the militant group Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces went into effect.

Fighting in Gaza had been increasing in the days and hours leading up to the cease-fire.

Humanitarian aid did flow by ground into the Palestinian enclave Friday, however rocket attacks in a border area of Israel picked up shortly after the cease-fire went into effect.

Some Israeli prisoners have been exchanged for hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, with a second round of trade-offs expected by end of Saturday.

That prompted British protesters to call for the current cease-fire to be upheld and extended.

"We welcome the fact that Israeli women and children and Palestinian women and children, who have been held in illegal detention, have been returned to their families," Ben Jamal of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign told reporters in London.

