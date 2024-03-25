Advertisement
March 25, 2024 / 1:21 AM

Pentagon identifies Navy sailor who died after going missing in Red Sea

By Darryl Coote
Oriola Michael Aregbesola was identified Saturday as the U.S. Navy sailor who died last week during operations in the Re Sea. He was deployed to the region on the guided-missile destroyer USS Mason. File Photo by PFC3 Samantha Alaman/U.S. Navy/UPI
Oriola Michael Aregbesola was identified Saturday as the U.S. Navy sailor who died last week during operations in the Re Sea. He was deployed to the region on the guided-missile destroyer USS Mason. File Photo by PFC3 Samantha Alaman/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has named a U.S. Navy sailor who died last week during operations in the Red Sea.

The sailor was identified Saturday as 34-year-old Oriola Michael Aregbesola, of Miramar, Fla. He was an aviation machinist's mate 2nd class.

The Pentagon said in a statement that he died March 20 "as a result of a non-combat-related incident," which remains under investigation.

"Petty Officer Aregbesola fully embodied the selfless character and thoughtful warrior spirit of the United States Navy sailor," Cmdr. Eric Kohut, HSM-74 commanding officer, said in a separate statement.

"His outstanding performance prior to and during deployment went well beyond aircraft maintenance; he truly saw and valued every member of the ship/air team. He will continue on in the heart of every Swamp Fox and our brothers and sisters in the IKE Carrier Strike Group. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family."

The announcement of Aregbesola's death comes after U.S. Central Command late last week said a sailor aboard the USS Mason was reported missing at sea.

The U.S. Navy would later state the sailor was lost overboard. Search-and-rescue mission operations were conducted and completed, CENTCOM said.

The cause of the incident was unknown.

Aregbesola was assigned to the USS Mason, which was deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.

The strike group was deployed to the Middle East late October in support of Israel amid its war against Hamas and to deter aggression throughout the region.

Aregbesola's death is the latest U.S. military death to occur in relation to Israel's war against Hamas, which began Oct. 7.

In mid-January, two Navy SEALs were declared dead after they went missing during the seizure of a ship transporting advanced weaponry from Iran to its proxy militia Houthi rebels in Yemen.

