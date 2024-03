United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Friday reported a Red Sea attack on a vessel near Yemen, but it caused no damage or casualties. U.S. Central Command reported destroying nine anti-ship missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. USS Mason pictured in Gulf of Aden. File Photo by PFC3 Samantha Alaman/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Friday reported a Red Sea attack on a vessel near Yemen, but it caused no damage or casualties. UKMTO said that two missiles flew over the ship and two loud blasts were heard in the distance 50 nautical miles southwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen. Advertisement

"The vessel reports no damage and the crew are reported safe. The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," the UKMTO statement said.

The attack came after the U.S. Central Command said Iranian-backed Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from areas they control within Yemen.

"There were no injuries or damage reported to U.S. or coalition ships," it said.

Central Command also reported destroying nine anti-ship missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region," U.S. Central Command's statement said. "These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels."