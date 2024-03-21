Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2024 / 8:31 PM

Social Security head warns against raising retirement age, calls for more funding

By Ehren Wynder
Social Security Administration Commissioner Martin O'Malley testifies during a House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Social Security hearing on Thursday in Washington, D.C. O'Malley warned that a Republican committee's proposal to raise the retirement age could disproportionately hurt blue-collar workers. He also said his agency is ending "clawback cruelty" and will instead withhold 10% of a recipient's monthly payment in the event of an overpay. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | Social Security Administration Commissioner Martin O'Malley testifies during a House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Social Security hearing on Thursday in Washington, D.C. O'Malley warned that a Republican committee's proposal to raise the retirement age could disproportionately hurt blue-collar workers. He also said his agency is ending "clawback cruelty" and will instead withhold 10% of a recipient's monthly payment in the event of an overpay. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Social Security Administration Commissioner Martin O'Malley told lawmakers Thursday that raising the retirement age would disproportionately hurt working-class Americans.

O'Malley's warning comes after the Republican Study Committee released a budget proposal Wednesday that would raise the retirement age "to account for increases in life expectancy." The current full retirement age for the program is 67.

Advertisement

"[Americans] want their government to strengthen [Social Security] and expand it -- not to cut it, contract it or gut its customer service," O'Malley told House Ways and Means Committee.

"For those who would advocate raising the age, I think we have to be mindful of people who do hard work their whole lives, and die sooner."

Related

Democratic lawmakers slammed the proposal, with Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., saying "underfunding of SSA is an attack on hard-working Americans and their earned benefits -- this is no entitlement, but earned benefits."

The RSC argued President Joe Biden supported raising the retirement age from 65 to 67 in the 1980s and that revising the age again is necessary in light of predictions that the program will become insolvent within the 10-year budget window.

Advertisement

O'Malley, whom President Joe Biden appointed to head the SSA in December, has had to untangle several problems with the administration. In two Senate hearings Wednesday, he outlined to lawmakers the steps he's taking to address clawbacks due to overpayments.

O'Malley said the agency next week would stop the "clawback cruelty" of intercepting 100% of a beneficiary's monthly Social Security if they fail to respond to a demand for repayment.

The agency instead will default to withholding 10% of a recipient's monthly benefits to recoup the debt, he said.

In identifying who caused the overpayment, the burden of proof will shift from the recipient to the agency, O'Malley said, adding the agency will make it easier for people who believe they weren't at fault or can't repay the debt to seek a waiver.

O'Malley also implored lawmakers to increase funding for the SSA. Biden has proposed increasing the administration's discretionary budget to $15.4 billion -- a $1.3 billion increase -- to remedy administrative issues such as staffing and a backlog in disability status applications.

O'Malley said the proposed budget increase would be a "solid step forward."

"It's been nine years since Congress has given SSA a budget hearing, and in those nine years it's been a decline in service SSA provides," O'Malley said.

Advertisement

Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana, the top Republican on the Special Committee on Aging, called for more insight into how the SSA is run "before we throw more money at it" and that efforts should shift to preventing overpayments in the first place rather than forgiving them or trying to claw them back once they occur.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn., chair of the committee, argued fixing these problems "will be really difficult," unless Congress approves more funding for the agency.

Latest Headlines

Amid bribery charges, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez says he won't run in Democratic primary
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Amid bribery charges, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez says he won't run in Democratic primary
March 21 (UPI) -- New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez said Thursday he will not run for re-election in the Democratic primary for his seat, but he did not rule out the possibility of running as an independent candidate.
After decades of secrecy, 'Ghost Army' soldiers of WWII recognized with congressional medal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
After decades of secrecy, 'Ghost Army' soldiers of WWII recognized with congressional medal
March 21 (UPI) -- Sworn to secrecy for eight decades, the last surviving members of America's fabled "Ghost Army" finally got their recognition Thursday with the Congressional Gold Medal.
U.S. ship departs Virginia to aid in Gaza pier construction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. ship departs Virginia to aid in Gaza pier construction
March 21 (UPI) -- An American ship departed Virginia Thursday to support construction of a temporary pier to support the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Last defendant sentenced in Mississippi 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Last defendant sentenced in Mississippi 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
March 21 (UPI) -- Joshua Hartfield, one of six former Mississippi law-enforcement officers convicted of torturing two Black men in 2023, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. He was the last of the six defendants to be sentenced.
Reddit shares jump 48% in first day of trading on NYSE
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Reddit shares jump 48% in first day of trading on NYSE
March 21 (UPI) -- Shares in the social media platform Reddit jumped 48% during their first day of trading Thursday, the first major tech stock launch in five years.
Alabama woman apologetic as she pleads guilty in 2023 kidnapping hoax
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alabama woman apologetic as she pleads guilty in 2023 kidnapping hoax
March 21 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman who faked her own kidnapping has pleaded guilty to criminal charges after the hoax prompted a national search last summer.
Idaho police capture violent white supremacist prison escapee, accomplice
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Idaho police capture violent white supremacist prison escapee, accomplice
March 21 (UPI) -- The manhunt for escaped white supremacist convict Skylar Meade and his suspected accomplice Nicholas Umphenour ended Thursday with the capture of the two men.
Justice Department, 16 AGs sue Apple for monopolizing smartphone market
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Department, 16 AGs sue Apple for monopolizing smartphone market
March 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it has joined with 16 other state and district attorneys general in filing a civil antitrust lawsuit against Apple for monopolizing the smartphone market.
Groceries across the country try varied offerings to lure customers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Groceries across the country try varied offerings to lure customers
March 21 (UPI) -- Over the past decade or more, mainstream grocery outlets have been experimenting with new services like in-store dining, wine bars and interactive self-serve options, hoping to bring in more shoppers.
Multiple states report DMV outage affecting licensing services
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Multiple states report DMV outage affecting licensing services
March 21 (UPI) -- A nationwide network outage briefly affected Department of Motor Vehicles offices Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search for Riley Strain turns to dam, 42 miles downstream from Nashville
Search for Riley Strain turns to dam, 42 miles downstream from Nashville
FCC investigates Amazon over alleged marketing, sale of illegal signal jammers
FCC investigates Amazon over alleged marketing, sale of illegal signal jammers
At House impeachment inquiry hearing, witness Lev Parnas blasts GOP 'falsehoods'
At House impeachment inquiry hearing, witness Lev Parnas blasts GOP 'falsehoods'
Donald Trump's attorney: New York AG bond suggestions 'unjust'
Donald Trump's attorney: New York AG bond suggestions 'unjust'
$1.2T funding bill includes IRS cuts, boost for child care in race to avoid shutdown
$1.2T funding bill includes IRS cuts, boost for child care in race to avoid shutdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement