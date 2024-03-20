Alabama bans government funding of 'divisive' DEI programs in schools

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill Wednesday to ban the state and federal funding of diversity, equity and inclusion programs in public schools and universities, that push a "liberal political movement counter to what the majority of Alabamians believe." File photo UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Alabama is the latest state to enact a law banning state and federal funding of diversity, equity and inclusion programs in public schools and universities. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill, S.B. 129, on Wednesday to stop DEI supporters from pushing a "liberal political movement counter to what the majority of Alabamians believe." Advertisement

"We have already taken action to prevent this in our K-12 classrooms, and I am pleased to sign S.B. 129 to protect our college campuses," Ivey said Wednesday.

"Supporting academic freedom, embracing diversity of cultures and backgrounds and treating people fairly are all key components of what we believe in Alabama, and I am more than confident that will continue," Ivey added.

"My administration has and will continue to value Alabama's rich diversity, however, I refuse to allow a few bad actors on college campuses -- or wherever else for that matter -- to go under the acronym of DEI, using taxpayer funds, to push their liberal political movement."

The law, which will take effect on Oct. 1, bans local public school boards and universities from funding and maintaining an office that promotes DEI. It also eliminates any mandatory DEI "training, orientation or course of work that advocates or requires assent to a divisive concept."

The new law defines "the physical condition of being male or female, as stated on the individual's original birth certificate" and requires public universities to "designate restrooms on the basis of biological sex."

Alabama joins Florida and Texas, which have also banned government funding for DEI programs at public colleges.

Florida's Board of Education announced a new rule in January to "permanently prohibit" the use of state or federal funds for DEI programs at 28 public colleges throughout the state. Earlier this month, the University of Florida fired all employees in positions related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and "halted DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors" to comply with state law.

Last year, Texas banned DEI offices at its publicly funded colleges and universities throughout the state. Arizona, Iowa, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah and West Virginia have introduced or passed similar bills.

While Alabama's new law bans any program that "advocates for a divisive concept," it is not clear whether the law will force state colleges, already holding millions in diversity spending, to lay off staff. The law does not prohibit students and staff from hosting DEI programs as long as "no state funds are used."

Opponents of the law argue DEI programs enhance campus experience, and in some cases, save lives. The ACLU of Alabama issued a statement, blasting attempts to frame DEI programs as "divisive."

"The bill is intended to have a chilling effect on discourse regarding race, class, sexuality and national origin, and seeks to characterize these discussions and accurate teachings, assignments and trainings that also supplement them as 'divisive,'" the group wrote on its website.

"This unjust and inhumane bill ignores the will of the people and threatens years of progress toward racial and social justice and LGBTQ+ rights for generations to come," said Jerome Dees, Alabama policy director for the SPLC Action Fund.

"Students and workers value diversity, equity and inclusion in their schools and workplaces because it makes us all more safe."