Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education

Republican lawmakers in Texas have passed a bill to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs and offices from public schools and universities, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott to be signed into law. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Texas lawmakers signed a bill Monday that bans programs and offices in publicly funded colleges and universities from promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. Senate Bill 17, sponsored by Republican Sen. Brandon Creighton, passed by an 82-61 vote. It will now go to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott to be signed into law. Advertisement

Creighton claimed in a tweet that prohibiting DEI practices in institutions of higher education will save the state millions and restore a culture of "free inquiry, meritocracy, equal opportunity."

With its passage, Texas becomes the latest state to pass such a measure. Florida has banned public institutions from providing funding to organizations and programs that promote DEI. Arizona, Iowa, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah and West Virginia have also introduced or passed similar bills.

The Texas Conference of American Association of University Professors encouraged colleges and universities to find ways to continue DEI services in a tweet.

"In light of the passage of #SB17 banning diversity, equity and inclusion officers, we ask our public university and community college administrations to look for ways to make the best continuing use of the invaluable service to our campus communities by DEI staff and faculty," the group said.

Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, asked the House not to give into the politics of "extremism" ahead of a vote, the Texas Tribune reports.

"Don't be on the wrong side of history," he said. "Don't let Texas be the next state to get a travel advisory. Don't let the politics of extremism get in the way of the progress that we've made over the years."

Abbott, a Republican, is expected to sign the bill into law. It will take effect on Jan. 1.