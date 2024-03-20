Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 20, 2024 / 3:19 AM

Texas' controversial immigration law again blocked

By Darryl Coote
An appeals court late Tuesday blocked Texas' Senate Bill 4 from going into effect as litigation on the controversial immigration bill continues to work its way through the courts. File Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE
An appeals court late Tuesday blocked Texas' Senate Bill 4 from going into effect as litigation on the controversial immigration bill continues to work its way through the courts. File Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

March 20 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court late Tuesday blocked a Texas law permitting state police to arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the country mere hours after the Supreme Court allowed the controversial legislation to take effect amid litigation.

The block late Tuesday was issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, further drawing out protracted litigation over Texas Senate Bill 4.

Advertisement

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed S.B. 4 into law late last year, making it a criminal offense to illegally cross in to Texas via the Texas-Mexico border, punishable with jail time. Those convicted face deportation back to Mexico.

The law was met with litigation from civil and human rights organizations on the grounds that it would lead to racial profiling, family separations and the harming of migrant communities. In January, the Biden administration filed its own lawsuit, accusing the law of usurping immigration control from the federal government.

Advertisement

In February, a lower court blocked S.B. 4 from going into effect amid litigation on the grounds it threatens the federal government's regulation of immigration. But the Fifth Circuit in early March issued a stay on that ruling.

Earlier Tuesday, a divided Supreme Court ruled against the Biden administration, which sought to remove the Fifth Circuit's pause, leaving the stay on the February ruling in place, which allowed S.B. 4 to go into effect.

However, late Tuesday, the Fifth Circuit, responding to an application for the civil rights groups, dissolved its own administrative stay, putting the February block back in place as litigation continues.

Oral arguments have been scheduled for Wednesday.

The three-judge panel voted 2-1 in favor of the dissolution, with Circuit Judge Andrew Oldham writing in dissent, "I would leave that stay in place pending tomorrow's oral argument on the question."

The ruling from the Supreme Court prompted swift condemnation from Mexico, which said that it will not accept any deportations from Texas and that it was filing a friend-of-the-court brief with the appeals court to support the quashing of the law.

Mexico said it would provide the court with information on S.B. 4's affects on the Mexican-American community and on the Mexico-U.S. relationship.

Advertisement

Litigation over the law comes amid Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott's fight over immigration with the Biden administration.

The Republican governor has employed a series of controversial moves in retaliation over President Joe Biden's immigration policies, most notably Abbott's bussing of migrants to Democratic cities.

He has defended S.B. 4 by arguing that Texas has a right to defend itself from "Biden's ongoing failure to fulfill his duty to protect our state form the invasion at our southern border."

Meanwhile, the White House has accused Abbott of using migrants as pawns in order to score political points.

"S.B. 4 will not only make communities in Texas less safe, it will also burden law enforcement and sow chaos and confusion at our southern border," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement following Tuesday's decision from the Supreme Court.

"S.B. 4 is just another example of Republican officials politicizing the border while blocking real solutions."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Key races for November's general election take shape in Tuesday primaries
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Key races for November's general election take shape in Tuesday primaries
March 19 (UPI) -- Key races for November's general election took shape in Ohio, Illinois, Kansas, Florida and Arizona in Tuesday primaries, after President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump locked up their nominations last week.
Trump presses Supreme Court for 'absolute immunity' from election charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump presses Supreme Court for 'absolute immunity' from election charges
March 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump called on the Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule that he has "absolute immunity" from charges stemming from his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 general election.
After merger failure, JetBlue now says it will cut back flights, routes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
After merger failure, JetBlue now says it will cut back flights, routes
March 19 (UPI) -- New York-based JetBlue Airways said Tuesday that the airline plan to cut back flight routes in spots dotted around the United States, Mexico and South America to cut costs after a failed merger with Spirit Airlines.
Former U.S. military leaders assess 2021 troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former U.S. military leaders assess 2021 troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
March 19 (UPI) -- The two top former U.S. military officials who oversaw the 2021 American withdraw from Afghanistan testified at a congressional hearing on events that unfolded before and after the U.S. pull out.
2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
March 19 (UPI) -- The second of six former Mississippi sheriff's deputies who admitted to the abuse and torture of two Black men in 2023 was sentenced Tuesday to more than 17 years in jail by a federal judge.
Mega Millions jackpot hits $893 million for Tuesday's drawing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot hits $893 million for Tuesday's drawing
March 19 (UPI) -- Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot inched closer to $1 billion as the latest prize grew to $893 million, or more than $421 million in cash, the sixth largest jackpot ever.
Supreme Court permits Texas police to arrest those who illegally cross border
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Supreme Court permits Texas police to arrest those who illegally cross border
March 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a law allowing Texas police to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border can take effect while a legal battle over a new state law plays out.
Customs officials warn about risks of popular Easter egg tradition on Southwest border
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Customs officials warn about risks of popular Easter egg tradition on Southwest border
March 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Tuesday warned Easter celebrants about restrictions on cascarones, a popular part of holiday celebrations in Mexico and the U.S. Southwest.
Trump associate Pete Navarro begins 4-month jail sentence for contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump associate Pete Navarro begins 4-month jail sentence for contempt of Congress
March 19 (UPI) -- The ex-Trump administration official will begin on Tuesday a four-month prison sentence in Miami becoming the first former White House official to serve jail time for contempt of congress.
Joe Biden, congressional leaders agree on budget deal
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Joe Biden, congressional leaders agree on budget deal
March 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and congressional leaders said Tuesday they have reached an agreement for funding the government for the rest of the fiscal year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anti-gov't extremist sentenced to life over fatal drive-by shooting of security guard
Anti-gov't extremist sentenced to life over fatal drive-by shooting of security guard
2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
United States confirms IDF killing of high-ranking Hamas leader Marwan Issa
United States confirms IDF killing of high-ranking Hamas leader Marwan Issa
Joe Biden, congressional leaders agree on budget deal
Joe Biden, congressional leaders agree on budget deal
Only seven nations meet WHO air pollution standards, study finds
Only seven nations meet WHO air pollution standards, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement