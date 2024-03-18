Supreme Court hears arguments on social media moderation

March 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday began hearing arguments on social media moderation on Monday and whether the federal government should have any power in swaying the platforms in taking down what it believes is false or misleading content.
The case reached the Supreme Court from the conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which sided with two Republican attorneys general in preventing the federal government from interacting with social media outlets to get them to block or downplay some information.