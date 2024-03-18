Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 18, 2024 / 2:33 PM

Ex-Texas energy exec pleads guilty to $5.5 million in kickbacks to brokerage firm

By Clyde Hughes

March 18 (UPI) -- A former Texas energy executive entered into a plea deal last week in connection with a $5.5 million kickback scheme that included employer insider trading.

Matthew Clark, 56, the former head of Classic Energy, admitted to conspiring with others to direct his employer's trades to the company in exchange for the illegal kickbacks. They were generated from commission fees his employers paid to Classic Energy, a brokerage firm of which he was the president.

Advertisement

He will be sentenced on June 24.

"Matthew Clark made millions trading in natural gas commodities, but unlike most Houston traders, he made his money illegally through the use of kickback schemes involving associates, relatives and his employer's proprietary insider information," U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani said in a statement.

Related

"The natural gas futures contract market is an integral part of Houston's economy, and to preserve the integrity of that system, it is important that commodity traders who buy and sell those accountable, like Clark, who use kickbacks and insider information to enrich themselves at the expense of the public's trust in the U.S. markets."

In 2019, Classic Energy was fined $1.5 million by the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission for illegally trading against its own customers. In that case, the company's owner -- Mathew Webb -- was blamed for making 60 illegal trades in 2014 and 2015.

Advertisement

"When corporate insiders engage in insider trading and other deceptive trade practices for their own financial gain, they don't just harm the company -- they undermine the integrity of our financial markets said Nicole Argentieri, head of the Justice Department's criminal division, said.

"This groundbreaking investigation was the first to result in criminal convictions for commodities insider trading. It won't be the last."

Latest Headlines

U.K. media company Minute Media acquires Sports Illustrated publishing rights
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
U.K. media company Minute Media acquires Sports Illustrated publishing rights
March 18 (UPI) -- Sports Illustrated intellectual property rights holder Authentic Brands Group has reached a deal to keep the legacy publication afloat.
EPA finalizes rule banning ongoing use of asbestos
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EPA finalizes rule banning ongoing use of asbestos
March 18 (UPI) -- The federal government on Monday took steps to finalize a ban on the ongoing use of the toxic Asbestos substance in an effort to cut back cancer diagnoses.
Volkswagen workers in Tennessee vote to join United Auto Workers union
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Volkswagen workers in Tennessee vote to join United Auto Workers union
March 18 (UPI) -- Workers at a Tennessee-based Volkswagen plant on Monday took the needed steps to join the United Auto Workers union in what is the last global VW auto plant to organize.
Supreme Court hears arguments on social media moderation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court hears arguments on social media moderation
March 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh in on social media moderation on Monday and if the federal government should have any power in swaying the platforms in taking down what it believes is false or misleading content.
TikTok users urge Congress to avoid ban in addressing security concerns
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
TikTok users urge Congress to avoid ban in addressing security concerns
March 18 (UPI) -- TikTok users who rely on the video platform to showcase their art, promote their brand, connect with other people and even earn a living are asking Congress to find another way to address data security issues.
Donald Trump cannot pay $454M bond for civil judgment, attorneys say
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump cannot pay $454M bond for civil judgment, attorneys say
March 18 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been unable to find the funds to pay the $454 million civil fraud judgment against him, his attorneys said in a court filing Monday.
United Airlines CEO attempts to reassure customers about safety
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
United Airlines CEO attempts to reassure customers about safety
March 18 (UPI) -- The CEO of United Airlines on Monday attempted to reassure members of the flying public after the carrier was involved in multiple highly publicized safety incidents earlier this month.
Cherry blossoms hit peak bloom in U.S. capital ahead of festival
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cherry blossoms hit peak bloom in U.S. capital ahead of festival
March 18 (UPI) -- The National Park Service gleefully said Monday that the generations-old cherry blossom trees in Washington, D.C. have now peaked and bloomed in what NPS called "a splendid spring spectacle."
JOANN fabric company files for bankruptcy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
JOANN fabric company files for bankruptcy
March 18 (UPI) -- The fabric and craft company JOANN announced Monday that it was declaring bankruptcy and taking in an infusion of new money to restructure and continue operating normally.
First charter flight from Haiti brings U.S. residents to Miami
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
First charter flight from Haiti brings U.S. residents to Miami
March 18 (UPI) -- Passengers from the first charter flight to leave Haiti in about two weeks landed at the Miami International Airport on Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio governor declares state of emergency
Ohio governor declares state of emergency
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
Israeli police fire water cannons as tens of thousands protest Netanyahu in Tel Aviv
Israeli police fire water cannons as tens of thousands protest Netanyahu in Tel Aviv
Donald Trump cannot pay $454M bond for civil judgment, attorneys say
Donald Trump cannot pay $454M bond for civil judgment, attorneys say
Germany can't sit by and watch Gaza starve, Scholz tells Netanyahu
Germany can't sit by and watch Gaza starve, Scholz tells Netanyahu
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement