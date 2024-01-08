Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2024 / 10:38 PM

Trump co-defendant in Georgia election case alleges DA benefited from 'improper' relationship

By Sheri Walsh
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office said it would respond to a motion Monday "through appropriate court filings," after a co-defendant of former President Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case accused Willis of engaging "in a personal, romantic relationship" with the lead prosecutor. File photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/
1 of 2 | Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office said it would respond to a motion Monday "through appropriate court filings," after a co-defendant of former President Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case accused Willis of engaging "in a personal, romantic relationship" with the lead prosecutor. File photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A co-defendant of former President Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case is seeking to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and dismiss the indictment, according to a court filing Monday that alleges Willis "engaged in a personal, romantic relationship" with a top prosecutor on the case and that both benefited financially.

According to the 127-page court filing, former Trump campaign staff member Michael Roman accuses Willis of failing to disclose an alleged relationship with Nathan Wade -- the special prosecutor she brought in to lead the case -- and that she "personally benefited from" the relationship.

Advertisement

The motion claims Wade has been paid $654,000 in legal fees, which were authorized by Willis, to prosecute the case despite a "lack of relevant experience."

While there is no proof in the document of a romance between Willis and Wade, "sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed they had an ongoing, personal relationship," the filing states.

Related

"Willis has benefited substantially and directly, and continues to benefit from this litigation because Wade is being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to prosecute this case on her behalf," the filing claims. "In turn, Wade is taking Willis on, and paying for, vacations across the world with money he is being paid by the Fulton County taxpayers and authorized solely by Willis."

Advertisement

The filing claims Willis and Wade have traveled together to Napa Valley, Calif., and Florida, in addition to a Caribbean cruise. It also claims Willis "never had legal authority to appoint the special prosecutor," who helped obtain grand jury indictments against Roman and Trump.

Roman is seeking to have the charges against him dismissed and to have Willis, Wade and the district Attorney's office disqualified from further prosecution of the case, the motion states.

Willis spokeswoman Pallavi Bailey said Monday that the district Attorney's office will respond to Roman's allegations "through appropriate court filings."

Roman, Trump and 17 others have pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges in the indictment accusing them of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Four of the defendants -- Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, Jena Ellis and Scott Hall -- have since taken plea deals in exchange for testimony against other defendants.

Trump, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, has called the indictment election interference and politically motivated.

According to the motion filed Monday, attorneys for Roman described the district attorney's alleged relationship with the special prosecutor as "honest services fraud" in which a "vendor gives kickbacks to an employer."

Advertisement

"Accordingly, the district attorney and the special prosecutor have violated laws regulating the use of public monies, suffer from irreparable conflicts of interest, and have violated their oaths of office under the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct and should be disqualified from prosecuting this matter."

Latest Headlines

Florida police arrest suspect in deadly pre-Christmas mall shooting
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Florida police arrest suspect in deadly pre-Christmas mall shooting
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Florida have arrested the suspected gunman in a shooting at a crowded Ocala shopping mall that killed a man and injured a woman two days before Christmas.
Driver arrested after crashing into White House complex
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Driver arrested after crashing into White House complex
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A driver was in police custody Thursday night after crashing his vehicle into an exterior gate of the White House complex, the U.S. Secret Service said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel for 4th time since start of war
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel for 4th time since start of war
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel, ahead of key meetings Tuesday, where he is expected to discuss Israel's next phase in its war against Hamas and the protection of civilians in Gaza.
Lawmakers, celebrities, tech leaders gather in Las Vegas for CES 2024
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Lawmakers, celebrities, tech leaders gather in Las Vegas for CES 2024
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Consumer Electronics Show is set to begin Tuesday as the world's most influential tech innovators and their fans gather in Las Vegas for a showcase of hot new gadgets amid a host of celebrities and fanfare.
IRS says 2024 tax season officially opens on Jan. 29
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
IRS says 2024 tax season officially opens on Jan. 29
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service on Monday announced this year's tax filing season will officially begin on Jan. 29, when it will start accepting and processing returns for 2023.
At least 11 injured, 1 missing as explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
At least 11 injured, 1 missing as explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An explosion at a hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday injured at least 11 people, fire officials said, as pictures from the scene showed streets littered with blown-out glass and debris.
325 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested after blocking NYC bridges, tunnel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
325 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested after blocking NYC bridges, tunnel
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested in New York City on Monday after they blocked rush-hour traffic on bridges and inside a tunnel, disrupting travel into and out of Manhattan.
United Airlines finds loose bolts holding door parts on its 737 Max fleet
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
United Airlines finds loose bolts holding door parts on its 737 Max fleet
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- United Airlines said Monday it has found several instances of loose bolts holding down "exit plugs" on its fleet of Boeing 737 Max-9 aircraft similar to the one that blew off during an Alaska Airlines flight.
Red Cross issues emergency warning over nation's blood supply
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Red Cross issues emergency warning over nation's blood supply
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A blood shortage emergency in the U.S. has been issued by the American Red Cross as National Blood Donor Month begins its second week.
Florida GOP chairman Christian Ziegler ousted amid rape investigation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida GOP chairman Christian Ziegler ousted amid rape investigation
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Florida Republican Party announced Monday it has elected a new leader months after former chairman Christian Ziegler became embroiled in a rape investigation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Radio giant Audacy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Radio giant Audacy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
NTSB finds 'door plug' that fell from Alaska Airlines flight
NTSB finds 'door plug' that fell from Alaska Airlines flight
Amid surging anti-Semitism, Australia bans Nazi salute, symbols
Amid surging anti-Semitism, Australia bans Nazi salute, symbols
Pope Francis warns of civilian killings in Ukraine, Gaza; condemns surrogacy
Pope Francis warns of civilian killings in Ukraine, Gaza; condemns surrogacy
Head of China Evergrande Group's electric vehicle arm detained by authorities
Head of China Evergrande Group's electric vehicle arm detained by authorities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement