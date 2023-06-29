Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 29, 2023 / 1:24 AM

DOJ: 78 charged over $2.5B in healthcare fraud schemes

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that a $1.9 billion healthcare fraud schemes busted in a recent nationwide crackdown is one of the largest ever prosecuted. Pool File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that a $1.9 billion healthcare fraud schemes busted in a recent nationwide crackdown is one of the largest ever prosecuted. Pool File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday that federal prosecutors have charged dozens of people in a nationwide crackdown on healthcare fraud that prosecutors said attempted to steal billions of dollars from elderly and disabled care programs.

Seventy-eight defendants, including doctors and other healthcare professionals, have been charged amid the two-week law enforcement operation for their roles in more than $2.5 billion in alleged fraud.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said the ill-gotten proceeds purchased the defendants exotic cars, jewelry and yachts as well as other luxury goods, some of which the Justice Department was able to seize amid the operation along with millions of dollars in cash.

"These enforcement actions, including against one of the largest healthcare fraud schemes ever prosecuted by the Justice Department, represent our intensified efforts to combat fraud and prosecute the individuals who profit from it," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

RELATED DOJ calls Florida law restricting Chinese land ownership unconstitutional

"The Justice Department will find and bring to justice criminals who seek to defraud Americans and steal from taxpayer-funded programs."

One of the schemes saw 11 people accused of submitting some $1.9 billion in false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and other government insurers in what prosecutors said is one of the largest healthcare fraud schemes ever prosecuted.

Advertisement

According to the indictment, the telemedicine fraud conspiracy targeted the elderly and disabled with direct mail and television advertisements to induce them to call offshore boiler-rooms where telemarketers would try to up-sell them unnecessary orthotic braces, prescription skin creams and other such medical items.

RELATED DOJ launches program aimed at missing, murdered Indigenous people

Prosecutors said the defendants created a software platform that acted as a conduit for telemarketers to coordinate the payment of illegal kickbacks and bribes to telemedicine companies in exchange of doctors' orders for the Medicare beneficiaries.

The software platform allegedly generated false and fraudulent orders for the telemedicine practitioners to sign while making it appear as if the interactions with the patients occurred in person.

The orders falsified certifications that the telemedicine doctors had examined the patients in person while fabricating diagnostic testing needed to place Medicare orders for braces.

RELATED DOJ launches new cyber unit targeting nat'l security threats

Another scheme saw charges brought against 10 defendants for the submission of more than $370 million in fraudulent claims for prescription drugs.

Court documents state that $150 million of that fraud involved a company having purchased illegally diverted prescription HIV medication that was then resold as if it had been legally acquired.

"Patients trust federal healthcare programs to provide high-quality care," Inspector General Christi Grimm of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General said in a statement.

Advertisement

"When bad actors steal from these programs, they hurt patients."

Latest Headlines

DOJ calls Florida law restricting Chinese land ownership unconstitutional
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ calls Florida law restricting Chinese land ownership unconstitutional
June 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is taking legal action against Florida over a new law federal prosecutors call unconstitutional because it restricts Chinese citizens from owning land in the state.
Report: Connecticut troopers may have falsified traffic stops for racial profiling board
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Connecticut troopers may have falsified traffic stops for racial profiling board
June 28 (UPI) -- A new report claims Connecticut state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic stops to show fewer infractions for Black and Hispanic drivers, and more for White drivers.
Teamsters warn of 'imminent' UPS strike affecting 'nearly all Americans'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Teamsters warn of 'imminent' UPS strike affecting 'nearly all Americans'
June 28 (UPI) -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters warned Wednesday that a nationwide UPS strike is "imminent" after the powerful union walked away from the bargaining table.
Florida investigates after police officer jailed toddler son to potty train him
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida investigates after police officer jailed toddler son to potty train him
June 28 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer admitted in an interview to locking his young child in a jail cell to potty train him, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Wednesday.
Overstock to relaunch Bed Bath & Beyond after buying intellectual property
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Overstock to relaunch Bed Bath & Beyond after buying intellectual property
June 28 (UPI) -- Overstock, the Utah-based online retailer known best for selling furniture, has purchased the intellectual property for Bed Bath & Beyond amid the company's bankruptcy proceedings and will relaunch the store's website.
Only injuries reported after Amtrak train hits truck, derails in California
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Only injuries reported after Amtrak train hits truck, derails in California
June 28 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train, carrying nearly 200 people, partially derailed Wednesday in Southern California after slamming into a truck at a crossing. At least 15 people suffered minor injuries. The truck driver was hospitalized.
Exonerated member of Central Park Five positioned to win NYC council seat
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Exonerated member of Central Park Five positioned to win NYC council seat
June 28 (UPI) -- Yusef Salaam, one of five teenagers who was wrongly convicted of raping a woman in Central Park in 1989, is now positioned to win a seat on the New York City council.
NYC braces for Canadian wildfire smoke as Midwest chokes in 'very unhealthy' haze
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
NYC braces for Canadian wildfire smoke as Midwest chokes in 'very unhealthy' haze
June 28 (UPI) -- Canadian wildfire smoke created dangerously unhealthy air over the Midwest on Wednesday, and New Yorkers have been warned the bad air is heading their way -- again.
Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
June 28 (UPI) -- A Florida couple said Wednesday that they were dropping their lawsuit against OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush after his Titan submersible imploded.
Michigan city's largest enforcement operation nets more than 400 arrests
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Michigan city's largest enforcement operation nets more than 400 arrests
June 28 (UPI) -- Police in Warren, Mich., arrested over 400 people in what officials call "the largest directed enforcement operation in department history," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer confirmed on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14 security administrative workers abducted in southern Mexico
14 security administrative workers abducted in southern Mexico
Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant
Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant
Donald Trump files counter defamation suit against E. Jean Carroll
Donald Trump files counter defamation suit against E. Jean Carroll
Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
South Koreans instantly become younger under new age-counting rules
South Koreans instantly become younger under new age-counting rules
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement