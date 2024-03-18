EPA finalizes rule banning ongoing use of asbestos

March 18 (UPI) -- The federal government on Monday took steps to finalize a ban on the ongoing use of the toxic Asbestos substance in an effort to cut back cancer diagnoses.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said this is the first rule -- which will finally ban the ongoing uses of chrysotile asbestos -- "to be finalized under new Toxic Substance Control Act process," which it called a "historic milestone" for the United States "after more than three decades of inadequate protections and serious delays during the previous administration to implement the 2016 amendments."