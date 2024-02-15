Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 1:01 PM

Experimental drug shows promise in treating cancer linked to asbestos

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
An experimental drug called ADI-PEG20 increased average survival of mesothelioma patients by 1.6 months, and quadrupled the three-year survival rate, when combined with traditional chemotherapy, trial results show. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
An experimental drug called ADI-PEG20 increased average survival of mesothelioma patients by 1.6 months, and quadrupled the three-year survival rate, when combined with traditional chemotherapy, trial results show. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Mick worked in a factory boiler room in the 1970s, where he was exposed to asbestos.

He didn't think much of it until 2018, when he began to feel ill and dropped more than 40 pounds.

Advertisement

The diagnosis: malignant mesothelioma, a rare but rapidly fatal cancer linked to asbestos.

"It was a bit of a shock: I was given four months to live," Mick recalled in a Queen Mary University of London news release that did not provide his last name.

Related

Luckily, Mick is still around, thanks to a cutting-edge therapy that significantly increases the survival of patients with malignant mesothelioma.

An experimental drug called ADI-PEG20 increased average survival of mesothelioma patients by 1.6 months, and quadrupled the three-year survival rate, when combined with traditional chemotherapy, trial results show.

These findings are significant because malignant mesothelioma has one of the lowest five-year survival rates of any solid cancer, around 5% to 10%, researchers said.

ADI-PEG20 works by cutting off the cancer's food supply, researchers explained. The drug blocks the ability of cancer cells to absorb the amino acid arginine from the bloodstream.

Mesothelioma cells lack a protein called ASS1, which allows cells to create their own arginine. If they can't get arginine from blood, their ability to grow and multiply is thwarted, researchers said.

Advertisement

"It's truly wonderful to see the research into the arginine starvation of cancer cells come to fruition. This discovery is something I have been driving from its earliest stages in the lab," said lead researcher Dr. Peter Szlosarek, a professor at Queen Mary's Barts Cancer Institute in London.

Mesothelioma is a rare, aggressive cancer that affects the lining of the lungs.

About 4 in 5 cases of mesothelioma are caused by workplace exposure to asbestos, researchers said. Inhaled asbestos fibers that settle in the lungs can cause irritation that might trigger mesothelioma.

The clinical trial recruited 249 patients with malignant mesothelioma and randomly assigned some to receive the experimental drug.

For two years, Mick went to the hospital every week to get the drug.

"I'd have two injections of the new treatment -- one in each arm. I didn't have any serious side effects," Mick said. "I met many of the other people on the trial. Over time, some of them disappeared. But I kept going."

Two and a half years after Mick enrolled in the clinical trial, his mesothelioma returned and he received a second course of treatment involving immunotherapy.

His cancer remains under control, and he recently celebrated his 80th birthday.

Advertisement

"This trial has changed the lives of people with mesothelioma, allowing us to live longer," Mick said. "I have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren now -- I wouldn't want to miss all that."

Other studies are assessing ADI-PEG20's use in treating sarcomas, brain tumors and other cancers dependent on arginine, researchers said.

The new study was published Thursday in JAMA Oncology.

More information

Mayo Clinic has more on mesothelioma.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Rheumatoid arthritis drug abatacept may also prevent the disease
Health News // 1 hour ago
Rheumatoid arthritis drug abatacept may also prevent the disease
Abatacept eases symptoms and prevents joint damage in rheumatoid arthritis patients by dampening the immune system, researchers said.
School uniforms may discourage children from active play
Health News // 2 hours ago
School uniforms may discourage children from active play
Schools that want little girls to get plenty of exercise might want to rethink their dress code.
Nearly half of U.S. healthcare workers have seen racism against patients
Health News // 3 hours ago
Nearly half of U.S. healthcare workers have seen racism against patients
Nearly half of healthcare workers nationwide say they've seen discrimination against patients while on the job, a new report reveals.
Review of studies confirms exercise alleviates depression
Health News // 17 hours ago
Review of studies confirms exercise alleviates depression
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A review of studies of the most effective depression therapies has confirmed the apparent efficacy of exercise of almost any kind, with or without counseling and medication, but that more vigorous activity is best.
Experiencing childhood bullying triples risk of mental health issues later
Health News // 1 day ago
Experiencing childhood bullying triples risk of mental health issues later
When bullies destroy a young victim's trust, mental health problems are likely to follow them into adulthood, a new study warns.
Aromatherapy may help people recover from depression
Health News // 1 day ago
Aromatherapy may help people recover from depression
Aromatherapy might be able to help people recover from depression by helping them more clearly recall specific, often positive, memories, a new study shows.
CDC weighs new guidance to loosen COVID-19 isolation
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC weighs new guidance to loosen COVID-19 isolation
New, proposed guidance being weighed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans who test positive for COVID-19 no longer need to routinely stay home for five days.
Regular exercise may ward off COVID-19 infection, hospitalization
Health News // 1 day ago
Regular exercise may ward off COVID-19 infection, hospitalization
Folks who get regular exercise are less likely to become infected with COVID-19 or develop a severe case requiring a hospital stay, a new study finds.
Premature birth not linked to autism, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Premature birth not linked to autism, study shows
There is no significant link between premature birth and autism, new research out of Israel suggests.
Use of salt substitutes linked to lower risk of high blood pressure
Health News // 1 day ago
Use of salt substitutes linked to lower risk of high blood pressure
Replacing regular salt with a salt substitute can reduce high blood pressure in older adults, a new study has found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

As pickleball's popularity soars with older participants, so do injuries
As pickleball's popularity soars with older participants, so do injuries
CDC weighs new guidance to loosen COVID-19 isolation
CDC weighs new guidance to loosen COVID-19 isolation
New project seeks to guide AI use in treating neurodegenerative illnesses
New project seeks to guide AI use in treating neurodegenerative illnesses
Rate of long COVID may be lower in pregnant people, study suggests
Rate of long COVID may be lower in pregnant people, study suggests
Review of studies confirms exercise alleviates depression
Review of studies confirms exercise alleviates depression
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement