March 17 (UPI) -- A 61-year-old man who was illegally parked outside a Shell gas station in New York City was allegedly killed by the 30-year-old operator of a tow truck after a dispute, police said Sunday. Officers with the NYPD responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside the gas station on Clarkson Avenue in the East Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, a police spokesperson said in a news release. Advertisement

"The dispute became physical and the 61-year-old male was punched in the face by the 30-year-old male causing the 61-year-old to fall and hit the pavement," police said.

An ambulance responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 30-year-old male was taken into custody with charges pending amid an investigation.

The identities of both men have not been revealed. The New York Daily News was the first to report that the victim was illegally parked and in a confrontation with a tow truck driver, details not included in the police press release.

The newspaper noted that the same Shell station parking lot was also the location of a screwdriver stabbing on July 24, 2022.

