Residents of suburban Phila. urged to shelter in place as cops hunt gunman

March 16 (UPI) -- Residents of Bucks County in suburban Philadelphia were urged to shelter in place on Saturday, canceling St. Patrick's Day festivities as police sought a suspected wanted in connection with a triple homicide.

Three people were shot and killed Saturday in Falls Township of Bucks County, police told the Philadelphia Inquirer. The shooter reportedly knew the victims.

Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order around 9:30 a.m. and called off its St. Patrick's Day parade for that morning.

"For those in the area, please continue to shelter in place and listen to law enforcement's direction," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a post on X.

Police identified 26-year-old Andre Gordon as a suspect in the shootings. As of 12 p.m. EDT Saturday, officials had recovered the vehicle he was driving, but he remains at large.

According to police, Gordon at around 8:52 a.m. shot and killed two people who lived on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown, Pa., and shortly afterwards killed another person in the same city.

Police said Gordon then stole someone's car at gunpoint in front of a Dollar General Store in Morrisville, Pa. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Middletown Township police on Facebook warned residents not to travel to nearby Falls Township, and anyone who lives in areas that border Falls Township should shelter in place.

Bucks County lifted the shelter in place order at around 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.