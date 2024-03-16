Advertisement
Residents of suburban Phila. urged to shelter in place as cops hunt gunman

By Ehren Wynder

March 16 (UPI) -- Residents of Bucks County in suburban Philadelphia were urged to shelter in place on Saturday, canceling St. Patrick's Day festivities as police sought a suspected wanted in connection with a triple homicide.

Three people were shot and killed Saturday in Falls Township of Bucks County, police told the Philadelphia Inquirer. The shooter reportedly knew the victims.

Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order around 9:30 a.m. and called off its St. Patrick's Day parade for that morning.

"For those in the area, please continue to shelter in place and listen to law enforcement's direction," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a post on X.

Police identified 26-year-old Andre Gordon as a suspect in the shootings. As of 12 p.m. EDT Saturday, officials had recovered the vehicle he was driving, but he remains at large.

According to police, Gordon at around 8:52 a.m. shot and killed two people who lived on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown, Pa., and shortly afterwards killed another person in the same city.

Police said Gordon then stole someone's car at gunpoint in front of a Dollar General Store in Morrisville, Pa. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Middletown Township police on Facebook warned residents not to travel to nearby Falls Township, and anyone who lives in areas that border Falls Township should shelter in place.

Bucks County lifted the shelter in place order at around 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Chicago to start evicting migrants from city shelters under amended policy
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Chicago to start evicting migrants from city shelters under amended policy
March 16 (UPI) -- Officials in Chicago will begin evicting migrants staying in the city's shelters this weekend, following through on Mayor Brandon Johnson's amended policy under which only adults will be removed.
Prosecutors want Bankman-Fried to serve more than 40 years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Prosecutors want Bankman-Fried to serve more than 40 years
March 16 (UPI) -- Convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should serve between 40 and 50 years in prison, prosecutors in New York contend in their sentencing recommendation.
Tip leads to mother's arrest 2 years after boy's body found in suitcase in Indiana
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tip leads to mother's arrest 2 years after boy's body found in suitcase in Indiana
March 16 (UPI) -- A tip has led to the arrest in California of the mother of a boy whose body was found in a suitcase in an Indiana field two years ago, according to Indiana State Police.
Miami Beach police enforce midnight spring break curfew
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Miami Beach police enforce midnight spring break curfew
March 16 (UPI) -- Police in Miami Beach started enforcing a new curfew at midnight Saturday, implemented by the city over concerns caused by the massive influx of spring break revelers.
External panel found missing after United Airlines flight lands in Oregon
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
External panel found missing after United Airlines flight lands in Oregon
March 16 (UPI) -- A post-flight inspection of a United Airlines Boeing 737-800 discovered a missing external panel on the underside of the aircraft after it landing at its destination in Oregon, airline officials say.
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
March 15 (UPI) -- Former Trump administration adviser Peter Navarro filed a last-ditch appeal to the Supreme Court Friday, just days before his scheduled prison sentence.
Mike Pence says he will not endorse Donald Trump for president
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Mike Pence says he will not endorse Donald Trump for president
March 15 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday he would not endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024.
Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
March 15 (UPI) -- Apple has agreed to pay $490 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that alleges CEO Tim Cook made false statements, according to a proposed settlement request filed in Oakland County, Calif., federal court.
Judge pushes Donald Trump's N.Y. hush-money trial to mid-April
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Judge pushes Donald Trump's N.Y. hush-money trial to mid-April
March 15 (UPI) -- The judge in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial in Manhattan agreed Friday to delay the start of the trial.
Joe Biden, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar affirm support for Ukraine, Gaza
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Joe Biden, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar affirm support for Ukraine, Gaza
March 15 (UPI) -- Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the White House to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, ahead of St. Patrick's Day. Public opinion of Biden has waned in Ireland over his stance on Israel.
