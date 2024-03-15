Trending
U.S. News
March 15, 2024 / 4:21 AM

Man in critical condition following shooting on NYC subway train

By Darryl Coote
Police retrieved a firearm used in a shooting Thursday on a New York City subway train. Photo courtesy of NYPD/X
March 15 (UPI) -- A 36-year-old man was in critical condition Thursday night after being shot following a confrontation on a crowded New York subway train, authorities said.

Transit Chief Michael Kemper of the New York City Police Department told reporters during a press conference that the shooting occurred on a northbound A train at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

He said the 36-year-old was already on the train and the situation began when a 32-year-old boarded at the Nostrand Avenue station.

Police don't believe the two men knew each other, but multiple witnesses reported the 36-year-old was acting aggressive and provocative toward the 32-year-old.

"Words were exchanged between the two and during the words it became physical," he said.

During the argument, the 36-year-old displayed a sharp object Kemper described as either a knife or razor blade at the other man before putting it away.

A nearly five-minute video of the incident shared online shows the older man repeatedly threatening "to beat" the 32-year-old who at one point stands and squares up to fight. Passengers on that end of the train scamper to the other.

During the fight, a woman who seems to have been with the younger man appears to stab the older man in the lower back with an unknown object.

The two men eventually disengage with the assistance of a third man, but the 36-year-old continues to issue threats at the 32-year-old. He then grabs his jacket that he had previously laid on subway seats and pulls a gun from its pocket.

With the gun in his hand, the older man is seen walking aggressively toward the 32-year-old as the train pulls into Hoyt-Schermerhorn station. Passengers, including the person filming, crush to the back of the train, which they leave as the doors open.

The crack of what sounds of three gunshots is heard.

Kemper told reporters that the younger man had wrestled the gun from the older man and then fired the weapon at least one.

The 36-year-old was struck and was transported to the hospital were he was undergoing surgery, Kemper said.

The 32-year-old was speaking with police, he said, adding that it was to be determined if charges would be filed.

