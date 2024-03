Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has been detained, along with his brother Tristan Tate, by Romanian authorities on a British warrant related to sex crimes. File Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE

March 12 (UPI) -- Social media personality Andrew Tate was detained by Romanian authorities along with his brother Tristan Tate on a British warrant for sexual aggression, a Tate representative said Tuesday. The brothers were detained Monday and were being held at Bucharest Police Headquarters under the orders of the Bucharest Court of Appeal public prosecutor. Advertisement

Andrew Tate rose to prominence with lifestyle brands and social media content that has been criticized as misogynist.

Investigators said authorities "executed two European arrest warrants issued by the UK judicial authorities for the commission of sexual offenses," CNN reported.

"They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence," the brothers' spokeswoman Mateea Petrescu said in a statement.

The charges are related to allegations from 2012 to 2015.

Separately, the Tate brothers were detained in 2023 and charged with sexual assault and sex trafficking by Romanian authorities before being released on bail.

They are awaiting trial on those charges and have denied the accusations.