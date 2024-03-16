Miami Beach police enforce midnight spring break curfew

1 of 3 | Police in Miami Beach started enforcing a new curfew at midnight, implemented by the city over concerns caused by the massive influx of spring break revelers. Photo courtesy of Miami Beach Police Department

March 16 (UPI) -- Police in Miami Beach have moved in to start enforcing a new midnight curfew, implemented by the city over concerns caused by the massive influx of spring break revelers. Shortly after 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officers began rolling down the city's Ocean Drive on ATVs, using megaphones to inform people they were required to leave.

"Good evening. As we continue to prioritize public safety, there is a curfew in effect from midnight until 6 a.m. Please return to your hotel or residence," police announced repeatedly.

The Miami Beach Police Department said there were no major physical altercations and the street was largely cleared within 15 minutes, with officers moving on to nearby Washington and Collins avenues by 12:30 a.m.

The weekend-long curfew begins at 11:59 p.m. each night and runs until 6 a.m. the following day and is being strictly enforced through Monday.

Miami Beach city staff have the option to impose the "discretionary emergency measures" for up to 72 hours. The Miami Beach City Commission can then vote to extend that time period.

City of Miami Beach Declares Midnight Curfew - Beginning tonight, March 15 through Monday, March 18 - Advertisement Details: https://t.co/m2LXoVtwIy pic.twitter.com/aS5WOcLzOn— City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) March 15, 2024

The curfew also applies to businesses in the designated area of the south Florida island city with a population of 80,600. Alcohol sales and distribution are also banned in all forms during the curfew hours.

"Our first priority is public safety and law and order and our residents are demanding it and we are delivering it," Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner told WFOR-TV.

The curfew does not apply to people heading to or returning home from work.

The Miami Beach City Commission passed a resolution last year to bring in the curfew. The popular spring break destination has also been actively warning and educating businesses ahead of time.

"Hey Spring Break, we're over," says a March 1 video on X posted by the City of Miami Beach, attempting to discourage rowdy crowds from descending on the destination.

Lawmakers say the opening weekend of spring break is typically when they see the most violence and calls for police.

"In consultation with our public safety leadership, we have determined that a midnight curfew is necessary and appropriate to assist in maintaining public safety on this Spring Break weekend,' Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak said in a statement.

"We did not make this decision lightly, but it should not come as a surprise. We have been very clear about our intent to protect the public from the dangerous mayhem that has accompanied Spring Break crowds in recent years."