The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people to avoid oysters that were harvested by Connecticut fishermen Norm Bloom and Sons after they were linked to a norovirus outbreak. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people from Texas to New England to avoid oysters that were harvested by Connecticut fishermen Norm Bloom and Sons after they were linked to a norovirus outbreak in Minnesota. The FDA announced Thursday that restaurants and food retailers in Conn., Fla., Minn., N.J., Ohio, R.I., S.C. and Texas had recently purchased oysters from Norm Bloom and Son, which are based in Westport, Conn. Advertisement

The affected oysters were harvested on Feb. 20 and include the lot number 207.

In a statement, the FDA said the oysters have been "associated with a norovirus outbreak in Minnesota and may be contaminated with norovirus."

Restaurants and food retailers should not serve or sell the oysters and consumers should not eat them.

Diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever may be associated with gastroenteritis infections caused by norovirus.