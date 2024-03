The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is marking Pi Day with news that it will no longer hold frozen cherry pie to a higher standard than other frozen or fruit pies. Photo by Evan Amos/ Wikimedia Commons

March 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is marking Pi Day with a decision that it will no longer hold frozen cherry pie to a higher standard than other frozen or fruit pies. Pi Day, an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π, is observed March 14 since 3, 1 and 4 are the first three significant figures of pi, the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. Advertisement

On Thursday, the FDA announced it would be revoking the standards of identity and quality for frozen cherry pies, saying they were no longer needed to ensure the products meet consumer expectations.

The agency's decision comes after years of lobbying by organizations like the American Baker's Association, which argued the regulations are outdated and have disproportionately affected the baking industry by not anticipating innovation and the rapid change of consumer tastes.

In a statement, the FDA said revoking the standards would provide greater flexibility and the opportunity for product innovation, an action that "supports FDA's goal to modernize standards of identity."

The rule, the FDA noted, will go into effect April 15.

Frozen cherry pie has been the only variety of fruit pie or frozen fruit pie that required separate standards.