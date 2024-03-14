A person holds a Nex Benedict sign during a vigil after the teen's death outside Stonewall Inn in New York City. Nex, 16, was a non-binary student who died by suicide a day after a fight in an Oklahoma school bathroom where they reported being bullied. Photo by Sarah Yensesel/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden expressed heartbreak Thursday over the death of 16-year-old nonbinary student Nex Benedict and said more must be done to end discrimination and the suicide crisis among nonbinary and transgender children. In a statement, Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden were "heartbroken by the recent loss of Nex Benedict," and that "every young person deserves to have the fundamental right and freedom to be who they are.

"Nonbinary and transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know," Biden said. "But nobody should have to be brave just to be themselves. In memory of Nex, we must all recommit to our work to end discrimination and address the suicide crisis impacting too many nonbinary and transgender children."

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's office said Wednesday it had ruled Nex's death a suicide by overdose.

Nex died Feb. 8, one day after a fight with three girls, who were accused of bullying the teen.

The teen was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries from the fight, but they were rushed back to the hospital the following day and later died. The Owasso, Okla., Police Department had determined Nex's injuries from the fight were not the cause of death.

Nex's death grabbed national attention and sparked widespread outrage from people who suspected they were the target of anti-LGBTQ hate.

Owasso Public Schools is under federal investigation for potential discrimination related to Nex's death.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.